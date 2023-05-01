The basis for One Caribbean Media’s (OCM) support of the annual Bocas Literature Fest was articulated by the regional media company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) last Saturday night.
OCM is parent company of the Trinidad Express Newspapers Ltd and TV6.
CEO Dawn Thomas, in presenting this year’s OCM-sponsored Bocas Prize for Literature to Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, spoke of OCM’s conscientious investment in promoting “reading, writing and the common understanding among our people” and its support for free expression, the cornerstone of independent journalism and modern democracy.
Ms Thomas thus spoke of what have hitherto been simple aspirations but are now, in today’s world, sites of cultural conflict. The matter of who writes, what one writes, what one reads—indeed the act of reading itself—and what understandings are shared among people in a fragmenting world is a preoccupation for us all.
Few if any could have seen “the visitation”, as Ms Thomas described it, of the Covid-19 pandemic and its personal and civilisational consequences at the time of the inaugural Bocas Lit Fest in 2011. Among the fundamental changes in our recent past has been a decline in investment and interest in literature and the humanities generally. It is no surprise that focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), rising cost of tertiary education and economic precariousness have resulted in notably fewer applicants to study literature and history.
The number of students enrolling in the humanities in American universities has declined by one third between the year of the first Bocas Lit Fest to 2021. At The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, there has been an 18 per cent decline in enrolment in humanities and education studies in 2021/2022. While enrolment is dropping steeply in the humanities, there is growth in applicants across disciplines in law, medicine and sports.
The UWI has also seen a 26.5 per cent decline in postgraduate enrolment. At this level of specialisation, there has been a five per cent dip in the number of humanities and education applicants specifically.
Students generally say they need credentials for wage work and it does not pay to study the human past, which is essential focus of subjects like literature and history. Education in these subjects do not easily translate into decent paying jobs. Instead, these study areas cultivate the mind and depend on a shared acceptance that human contemplation discovers new ways of understanding and problem-solving. What will be the shape of a world with less knowledge of the human past and from where will solutions be generated? It is a big question, philosophical in its reach, that may be answered by future minds unschooled in philosophy.
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the largest festival of literature in the Southern and Anglophone Caribbean, is included in the top 20 festivals in the world by Penguin/Random House publishers. From that enviable position, it is well placed to insert Caribbean voices into that global conversation about the future’s mindscape.
We congratulate this year’s winners Ayanna Lloyd Banwo (overall), Anthony Joseph (poetry) and Ira Mathur (non-fiction).