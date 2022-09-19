We have really, as they say, “reached” as a country when police protection is required for State-employed field assessors gathering information for the property tax valuation roll. We would like to think that regardless of people’s positions on the Government’s introduction of the new iteration of property taxes, the designated field officers would have gone about their business without fear of negative or hostile responses from interviewees.
While we hope for this, we are much less sanguine about the risk of crime.
It is not known whether the request by the Valuations Commissioner for police protection of officers was motivated by evidence of a threat or is merely proactive. As jolting as the request is, however, one can hardly disagree given general security risks across the country.
Our once casual assumptions about safety no longer hold true, given the high prevalence and random nature of crime. It is one thing for such an exercise to be conducted in hotspot areas known to be controlled by gangs. For field workers in such districts as those in Barrackpore to be deemed to require police protection is something else again.
Inch by inch, the sense of security we once took for granted is being stolen by criminals for whom anyone and everyone is fair game.
Given the wanton manner in which criminals call their shots, how they appear to be unstoppable, moving in on targets and suspects virtually in every and any part of the country, we have been operating more or less in a crime free for all.
They are attacking and shooting up persons attending wakes, liming on street corners, people doing work in an around their homes and in places of work, in a fashion that is beyond normal belief.
It must be with a deep sense of helplessness and a high degree of embarrassment that the country’s police high command absorbs this latest bit of news. Things could hardly get worse than this for the forces of law and order.
So significant is the sense of fear and of uncertainty inhabited now by the Commissioner of Valuations, he has decided to put in writing his concerns about those employees who report to him. He wanted to ensure that those in charge of the division had the clearest possible notion about this sense of trepidation.
At one remove, the Commissioner of Valuations may have been seeking to guard against untoward reactions from persons and property owners being interviewed in pursuit of the objectives. The issue could be held to be of such a tough and controversial nature given the prolonged public debates and discussions it has generated. This is bad enough. On another level, however, that criminals with firepower and with enabling mobile support could seek to exact their own “taxes” from such data collectors is a distinct possibility.
We commend the Commissioner of Valuations for his and his department’s presence of mind in considering these present-day realities.
This development speaks loudly to where we are as a people and as a country. We must face this highly lamentable reality, as we continue to seek alternatives to these expanding threats to our national safety and security.