What were you wearing?

The question posed above is probably the single most common question asked of rape victims in our pervasive culture of blaming and shaming of victims for crimes committed against them. The fact that decades of education and generations of experience have not succeeded in destroying this obvious fallacy is testimony to the enduring power of culture in shaping attitudes that inform behaviour, including self-destructive behaviour.

The superstructure which upholds the culture of violence against women and girls, in particular, is built on the foundational injustice that it is somehow their responsibility to keep male violence in check by avoiding anything that might stir men to force. Don’t talk back lest a plate of food is sent flying in your face. Swallow the pressure to avoid kick and cuff. Keep the peace to protect the children from blows. Accept the sexual violence meted out to girls and boys as the price of growing up. Take rape on the marital bed as a lesson in power. Accept blackmail by revenge porn as the price for a relationship gone sour. And, above all, know that murder is the price of an escape to freedom.

Today, Day 4 of the United Nation’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence”, is yet another day to count the many ways in which people are violated by others simply because of their gender. While women and girls are overwhelmingly targeted, boys and men, particularly gay and trans-sexual men and even heterosexual men who don’t conform to the macho stereotype, also fall victim to the abuse of taunting, bullying, and the physical violence of beatings, rape and even murder.

The 16 days of activism run between two important days on the UN calendar- the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 and Human Rights Day on December 10. For us in T&T, the right to life, liberty and security of the person is the first in our list of constitutional rights. Another is the right of the individual to equality before the law and the protection of the law.

It is not only that we enjoy those rights but that the State is required to uphold and protect them.

This is relevant in relation to the call by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, to governments and UN partners across the world to increase long-term funding and support to women’s rights organisations.

In T&T, women activists led the fight and worked in the trenches for a long time before they were able to persuade governments that violence against women and children was not some private family matter but a matter of constitutional rights which the State was obliged to protect. Even now, we cannot say that the responsibility is fully understood and embraced by the various arms of the State. From the nonsensical and punitive dress code enforced on women as a condition for entry to government offices, to the degrading treatment of victims of rape and domestic violence by some police officers, it is clear that we still have a long way to go.

Education: the big picture

There could be no doubt that the post-pandemic situation is fraught with many problems ranging from concerns for health, education, economy and personal situations.

Among these that may be prioritised according to our individual cares come the national concerns. Even then debate will range over which should be our priorities.

My view is that the greatest and most enduring problem will be our loss of “effective teaching-learning” time over well nigh two years.

One of our daughters is missing

One of our daughters is missing

Then Almitra spoke, saying, We would now ask of Death. And he said, you would know the secret of death.

—Kahlil Gibran

So, one of our senior paediatricians, RT, died last week Monday and is being buried today. She was young. I was not her best friend so I would not even begin to feel the hurt and pain her friends and close colleagues are feeling at the moment. But I was a friend. The paediatric specialists family is a fairly small one in Trinidad and almost all paediatric-based persons, whether general paediatrics or subspecialty, know and interact with one another often, whether through the Paediatric Society, the hospitals, or liming groups. We all trained each other for specialty exams at some point, and everyone knows everyone.

Upgrade the Chaguaramas boardwalk

Minister of Tourism and the Chaguaramas Development Authority staff, have you seen the state of the Chaguaramas boardwalk recently? The boardwalk is looking horrible and run-down.

The shops are no longer open, and there is a lot of moss and overgrown bush around, and not to mention the pollution.

The boardwalk can be used by criminals for illegal activities, so please upgrade the entire area. If monies were allocated to upgrade the Paramin lookout, which was not necessary, money can be allocated to update the boardwalk before the Carnival season.

We need to do better with all of our tourist attractions.

J Ali

Replace dark traits with love, compassion

The Christmas spirit is starting to spread around us in the malls, grocery stores and our homes. The cleaning, painting and other things that go along with Christmas are beginning to take centre stage. The heart of this is the message of love, and sharing all that pertains to love; this is what I call the spirit of Christmas.

It is a known fact that this year we have had many challenges, some much more than others, and amid everything, “bad blood” may have been created—even more so in the political arena, where we often see our two major political parties going after each other. There is tension all around us, and many are hurting for various reasons.

A need for political maturing before dropping Privy Council

Reginald Dumas, don’t try to distract the public from all that is taking place in our country today. Focus on bringing bills to protect our women and children.

A 2019 poll indicated confidence in the Judiciary at around ten per cent! And to “independent” Senator Vieira, that kind of writing is on the wall. You may have confidence in the CCJ, but who has confidence in you and other independent ­senators?

The majority of people who seek justice from the courts will never actually reach to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) nor the Privy Council. Our leaders need look to improve our own justice systems instead.