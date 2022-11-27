What were you wearing?

The question posed above is probably the single most common question asked of rape victims in our pervasive culture of blaming and shaming of victims for crimes committed against them. The fact that decades of education and generations of experience have not succeeded in destroying this obvious fallacy is testimony to the enduring power of culture in shaping attitudes that inform behaviour, including self-destructive behaviour.
The superstructure which upholds the culture of violence against women and girls, in particular, is built on the foundational injustice that it is somehow their responsibility to keep male violence in check by avoiding anything that might stir men to force. Don’t talk back lest a plate of food is sent flying in your face. Swallow the pressure to avoid kick and cuff. Keep the peace to protect the children from blows. Accept the sexual violence meted out to girls and boys as the price of growing up. Take rape on the marital bed as a lesson in power. Accept blackmail by revenge porn as the price for a relationship gone sour. And, above all, know that murder is the price of an escape to freedom.
Today, Day 4 of the United Nation’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence”, is yet another day to count the many ways in which people are violated by others simply because of their gender. While women and girls are overwhelmingly targeted, boys and men, particularly gay and trans-sexual men and even heterosexual men who don’t conform to the macho stereotype, also fall victim to the abuse of taunting, bullying, and the physical violence of beatings, rape and even murder.
The 16 days of activism run between two important days on the UN calendar- the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 and Human Rights Day on December 10. For us in T&T, the right to life, liberty and security of the person is the first in our list of constitutional rights. Another is the right of the individual to equality before the law and the protection of the law.
It is not only that we enjoy those rights but that the State is required to uphold and protect them.
This is relevant in relation to the call by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, to governments and UN partners across the world to increase long-term funding and support to women’s rights organisations.
In T&T, women activists led the fight and worked in the trenches for a long time before they were able to persuade governments that violence against women and children was not some private family matter but a matter of constitutional rights which the State was obliged to protect. Even now, we cannot say that the responsibility is fully understood and embraced by the various arms of the State. From the nonsensical and punitive dress code enforced on women as a condition for entry to government offices, to the degrading treatment of victims of rape and domestic violence by some police officers, it is clear that we still have a long way to go.