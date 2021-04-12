When institutions fail

We are grateful to the Ministry of Health’s painstaking clarification in support of the position that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was not in the infectious stage of Covid-19 when he attended Parliament on Friday March 26.
Its explanation indicates that while he may have been in the incubation stage of Covid-19 infection, the virus “only begins to be transmissible from one person to another from two days before onset of symptoms.”
We are guided by this position while noting that the definition we applied was taken directly from the World Health Organisation (WHO) which states that transmission can occur during the pre-symptomatic period between exposure and symptoms which could be up to 14 days.
We recognise, however, that the science regarding Covid-19 is evolving, almost by the day, and that a lot of things which are within the realm of possibility are not necessarily within the realm of probability. However, from a management perspective, the issue is not only whether Dr Rowley could have infected anyone in Parliament but whether he was infected while attending Parliament on March 26 or at any subsequent public event.
The source of Dr Rowley’s infection is also an important contact tracing issue which, according to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, involves “looking back over the 14 days prior to symptom onset or specimen collection date.” Therefore, while contact tracing within the 48-hour window may determine whether Dr Rowley infected his family or anyone else over the Easter weekend, source investigation is necessary for determining where he had contracted the virus in the first place. In the context of the 14-day incubation period, the Parliament should be anxious to determine whether Dr Rowley had picked up the virus within its precincts.
For this reason, a proactive response by the Parliament immediately following the news of Dr Rowley’s positive test would have helped to address concerns raised by the public, including the Opposition. Importantly, it would have also defused the political situation that led to the Opposition’s no-show in the House last Friday and all that followed, including the passage of critical legislation on the basis of only the Government’s vote. A simple statement acknowledging the diagnosis and indicating that the Parliament was seeking the Ministry of Health’s guidance, followed by the disclosure of such advice, would have addressed public concerns.
Further, because Dr Rowley is no ordinary citizen but the holder of the most powerful position in the country, the Ministry of Health should also have been proactive in addressing the public on issues arising from his diagnosis and not dealt with it as another media conference question two days later. Many people had questions, including those who had been in Dr Rowley’s presence several days before, and those anxious to know how he had contracted it. Inevitably, in the information vacuum resulting from the lack of leadership, the situation degenerated into yet another ugly political row that served no one.
On a related matter, we note that there has been no statement on whether Mrs Rowley has been tested. We can only hope that she has been, and was found to be negative.