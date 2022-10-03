CRIME and security experts have increased their warnings and their messages of advice to members of the public. From all appearances, things are going to get even worse than what they are. The criminals and the criminally minded are stopping at nothing in their efforts to make their living at the expense of the rest of us. The dangerous corollary to tight economic conditions is crime. It is often not possible, however, to make a direct link.
In these increasingly troubling circumstances, too many of us remain gullible enough to agree to enter patently shady deals that ought to be recognised for what they are, “too good to be true”.
Robbery, often with violence, and fraud, are often the alternative paths to a quick buck.
Four men got themselves killed by the police while trying to rob a family in Mayaro yesterday. This is a follow-on from the four would-be bandits who staged the hold up at the Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine late last month. These events themselves speak to the long-heralded notion that the forces of law and order must meet the challenge head on. Public sentiment is overwhelmingly on the side of the police. The quick action they have displayed in both these incidents, and indeed in other situations in which criminal activities have been foiled, will not deliver the ultimate results many of us have been clamouring for.
Who knows where and or how the latest incident in Mayaro would have ended if the police hadn’t arrived when they did. What seems certain, however, from what we know, and from what the crime and security experts have been telling us, it is going to require much more from all of us. Meeting fire with fire, the professionals have been telling us, is only one part of an equation in addressing this aspect of our social condition.
Those who make crime and criminality the focus of their daily intentions will continue to search out opportunity so to do. In all too many instances, they will be able to draw on the large reserve of the disaffected, the disenchanted and the vulnerable in our midst. This, sadly, is equally the case in so-called blue-collar and white-collar criminality.
Increases in the number of reported incidents of fraudulent motor vehicle insurance certificates, is but one manifestation of the diversified crime activities in evidence. The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies (ATTIC) has issued a public call for vehicle owners to be extra-vigilant in their transactions. including the payment of insurance premiums.
Too many people still fall for the trickster carrying fake call cards and IDs, all dressed up in business attire, complete with an assumed air of respectability. An increasing number are also brave enough to go to the bank and attempt to cash fraudulent cheques.
ATTIC’s alert is a timely message that requires reinforcement from other agencies. Taking off from this, therefore, the Consumer Affairs Division, business interests and the Fraud Squad should come together on a public awareness campaign aimed at reinforcing the message of “Buyer Beware”.
The “lives we save,” so to speak, will be worth it.