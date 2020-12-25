When life gives you lemons...

IT is a feature of the quality of resourcefulness we have adopted as a people during this memorable year now closing in on us. A universal acclaim is that 2020 has been uniquely disruptive. Citizens the world over have had to dig deep, physically, mentally and emotionally, just to stay safe and remain grounded.
Lives have been upended, concepts of a “new normal” have commanded discourse and interactions among peoples everywhere. In the local context, such features as declining income, energy resources being shown to be uncertain, foreign exchange pressures, budgetary challenges and other related negative outturns have combined to demand new approaches to continued national development.
All over the country, there was evidence that citizens, chastened by the results of the massive reductions in economic activity, with loss of jobs and incomes, were resolved to find new ways of managing-from selling pineapple chow to creating picturesque masks.
Entrepreneurship and creativity emerged in demonstrable ways , that were at once uplifting and paradigm shifting.
It is in such an inspiring context, therefore, that the Ministry of Trade and Development moved to promote funding facilities designed to make such resources available to persons endeavouring to start new businesses, small and medium-sized.
As is to be understood, the Ministry’s focus is on economic diversification, itself a goal which has dogged some of the best prior efforts at planning and delivery for decades. Those enterprises dedicated to the production of high value-added products and services for export will garner most favoured status in such a scenario.
Making this commitment crystal clear, Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has announced the Government’s commitment to helping to enable financial resources for the promotion of local products on foreign markets. She disclosed the availability of such grant funding that will cover 50 per cent of capital costs. Among the sectors which stand to benefit immediately, she named financial, maritime and aviation services, fishing and fish processing, software design and applications, creative industries, agriculture and agro-processing, as well as manufacturing.
The crisis induced by the pandemic, towards re-ordering of business and industrial activity has brought with it new creative energy, along with, the opportunity for trying new things.
Lange Trinidad, for example, has found out there is a market for locally-made car batteries. It is now shipping such products to 12 countries. Prospects for further expansion in this regard are more than encouraging.
A spirit of daring has pushed some entrepreneurs similarly. In one case it led to the formation of Presto Market, which provides fresh fruit and vegetable from local farmers, along with fresh juices and chilled meats, at Trincity Mall.
In another case, the story of the emergence and the encouraging growth of Jurassic Meats, currently with a presence in such localities as Sangre Grande, Cumuto,Toco and Matelot, significantly on the basis of social media utilisation, is another trend setter.
On both fronts, therefore, the requirement for expanding export-led manufacturing and business development, as well as catering to and creating expanding local demand, our entrepreneurs have demonstrated ample capacity for rising to this occasion. A new day for small business development, growth and expansion appears to have been born, out of what threatened at first to be darkness and gloom. Out of the Covid lemon, we have signalled our collective capacity for making the related lemonade.