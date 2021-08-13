When something is fishy

The most recent incident of oil spill into the Gulf of Paria raises new issues while it revives old ones.
Representatives of those operating as the Carli Bay Fishing Association see renewed questions and concerns from customers, who are likely to be distrusting as to the wholesomeness of the catch being brought to market.
As on previous occasions when there was similar activity in the Gulf, customers are wary about buying fish from the vendors in the districts served by these fisherfolk. Whereas the surface areas appear cleared of any trace of the spill, based on prior experience, concerns remain about what may lie beneath. For the Carli Bay area alone, we are told that some 250 fisherfolk could be directly affected by a customer base distrusting what is being put at its disposal.
From what we are made to understand, 75 per cent of the commercial fishing activity around Trinidad takes place in this section of our marine environment. This is the area said to be most explored by fisherfolk from Carenage to Icacos. The knock-on effect of the buyer hesitancy is multiplied several times over. Add to this the fact that because of this latest incident fisherfolk will take the equally important decision to conduct their trade strictly during daylight hours. This is a precautionary measure in order to be more vigilant against any chance of oil pollutant after dark.
The combined effect of such scenarios also means the near-inescapable rise in prices. As a possible mediation point against the most negative outcomes here, the Carli Bay fisherfolk say they are petitioning the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division at the Ministry of Health to do testing on the fish. Most of the other factors at play here are not particularly new. The recurring cycles of such occurrences call for greater efforts at containment and avoidance at their source.
More fundamentally, however, the matter raises the urgent issue of the need for a more independent regulatory authority on the protection of the environment.
It is our view that the Environmental Management Authority could be forced into compliance with the interests of the construction and the energy sectors. Such a situation is further aggravated in those instances in which the offending party is itself a State entity. It points up the fundamental requirement for transparency and accountability in responding to activities that damage the environment, unbalance the ecosystem and disrupt the livelihood of other interests. All of these are present in the current incident, with Paria Fuel Trading emerging as the offending party. It took the ever-vigilant non-governmental organisation, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, to raise the alarm.
While the EMA is empowered to act in defence and protection of the environment, the fact is it falls under the aegis of the Ministry of Planning. For good measure also, the Minister of Agriculture points out, when contacted, that the Ministry of Energy also has a prerogative “from a regulatory perspective” in such matters.
In such a scenario, the EMA’s autonomy and independence may well be compromised.