Where are the cameras?

Express Editorial : Daily

After many years of recommendations, national discussions and official promises, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) finally introduced a pilot project on body cameras for its officers in July 2017. At the launch of the pilot project, then acting police commissioner Stephen Williams listed the benefits of the technology, most related to greater transparency in policing and the bonus, celebrated by Mr Williams, of crime-solving.

More than two years and one substantive police commissioner later, the technology is yet to be implemented service-wide. Meanwhile, more and more circumstances arise involving police interaction with the public that could potentially be resolved by the video footage gathered from those devices.

The recent police killing of Santa Cruz residents Rochyon King Ashterman, 19, and Kristan Kerry Serries, 29, is one such instance in which the exercise of ascertaining truth could have been considerably aided had those devices been implemented and operationalised. Two citizens are dead at the hands of the TTPS SORT unit. Their families and the country deserve an independent, evidence-based account of what transpired and in particular where causation resides.

Responsibility for accounting to the population falls to the TTPS, the Police Complaints Authority and coroner’s inquest proceedings, if triggered. None of those processes is sufficiently prompt as to inform improvements, where necessary and in short order, that could save lives on one hand and protect the reputation of police officers on the other. Cameras worn by police officers and installed on police vehicles will not be a panacea for all police-involved shootings but they are technological aids, long in use in other jurisdictions, which provide indisputable evidence of circumstances that result in injury and/or death of both police officers and/or members of the public.

The delay in widespread implementation is inexplicable. Since the July 2017 launch of the pilot phase, more recent promises have been made. In November last year, just three months into his tenure, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was reported as saying that tenders for the provision of new body cams and dash cams had been advertised. Tendering was necessary, he explained then, because the previous cameras could not do live feeds back to the TTPS operation command centre.

In February this year, National Security Minister Stuart Young, in answer to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in Parliament, said the body-cam technology would have been rolled out throughout the TTPS by March.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

It is now August, five months past the period promised by Mr Young.

Where are the cameras?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Where are the cameras?

Where are the cameras?

After many years of recommendations, national discussions and official promises, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) finally introduced a pilot project on body cameras for its officers in July 2017. At the launch of the pilot project, then acting police commissioner Stephen Williams listed the benefits of the technology, most related to greater transparency in policing and the bonus, celebrated by Mr Williams, of crime-solving.

How much do we love our liberty?

How much do we love our liberty?

On August 31 we will celebrate 57 years of Independence. Firstly, let us give thanks to God for leading us out of the bondage of colonialism. Give thanks, also, to those intrepid men and women who sacrificed and fought for our independence, our political emancipation, and for the many gifts and blessings that God has given to us.

The challenge of defending civil rights

The challenge of defending civil rights

Marianne Williamson is a bestselling American author and “spiritual lecturer”, a Democrat who had launched a campaign to be president of the United States. In a recent television interview, she declared that to defend civil rights often involves taking risks.

People, please learn to swim

Recently, an individual drowned at a particular estate pond. Loss of life is tragic and sad, regardless of the circumstances. My sympathies to his family. Water is nothing to play around in. Sea water offers a certain amount of buoyancy, not so pond water.

Nice art but such a shame about this place

On Saturday night at NAPA, I saw an excellent production of Errol John’s play, Moon On A Rainbow Shawl, part of Carifesta. It is rare that quality theatre is seen in Trinidad and rarer still to see it for free—as all Carifesta events are.