Whither Best Village?

If there ever was a time this young nation needed the wisdom offered by its folk cultures, it is now. Inside the vast diversity of ancestral cultures gifted to us as a people might be some of the answers we seek as a modern nation beset by modern bewilderments.
Celebration of folk cultures in festivals and performance is necessary wisdom transmitted down the line from generations of people way before us. In their contemplations must be signage that points us in directions away from the soil-and-toil of today’s politics, crime and general living.
There are many questions to be answered on the 60-year-long administration and execution of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition. If asked, those would include queries about return on investment in cultural entrepreneurship and some measure of financial sustainability—a key teaching from our diverse folk cultures.
Why the celebration of folk persists in a competitive format rather than opening up its character in greater non-competitive ways—and its nomenclature—are equally provocative questions, as is the obvious one about why the 60-year-old folk arts festival has not appealed sufficiently to the various cultural strands that comprise communities across the country. In the same way, its appeal to the public has diminished appreciably.
Notwithstanding these and although yet to fundamentally re-imagine itself, the 2023 folk festival is a testament to endurance that traces its origins back to 1963 under the community development ministry. It was part of then-prime minister Dr Eric Williams’ immediate post-Independence community outreach and cultural shaping for which “Mrs Best Village”, the late Joyce Wong Sang, who ran the programme in its first two decades of existence, was chosen. It followed Dr Williams’ famous meet-the-people tour of 1962. Its infrastructure and cultural philosophy has changed little in the intervening years.
Because it is located within and among communities, Best Village has served as a training ground for our artistes and their artistry, some who may never have been able to entertain us today had it not been for the vehicle of Best Village. It has served up some of the best national performing artistes. Indeed, there are few experienced performers on the national stage today whose professional journey will not feature contact with Best Village in some shape or form.
As the folk festival celebrates its 60th anniversary, it should detain administrators and organisers that the thing that closest resembles a national folk festival is yet to be substantially representative of the nation and yet to be re-imagined as relevant and enriching to current times.
The raison d’etre of preservation and celebration of folk cultures is for the wisdom and shared values of those cultures to be transmitted, adapted, interrogated and shaped as something worthy of passage to generations after us.
It is a complex thing to handle folk culture in ways that are useful, delightful and relevant to the overall well-being of radically modern populations. But it is the power of the folk itself that sustains itself from generation to generation, rather than the vehicle that transports the folk.
These are difficult times. Best Village will have to, while looking back on its achievements, ask of itself some tough questions about its relevance to the T&T of today.