Whither fuel liberalisation?

Saturday Express Editorial

WHILE understandable, the two increases in the prices of fuels this year have caused tremendous financial pain for the citizens, as those higher prices at the pump came alongside consistently higher prices in markets and supermarkets.

Like higher prices for food, the increase in the price of fuel has had a direct and negative impact on the standard of living of almost every citizen of this Republic, given the importance of transportation to all aspects of life.

T&T is not different to many other countries around the world that have been forced to increase fuel prices this year because of the escalation in the price of crude oil, from which fuels are made, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

T&T’s two fuel price hikes in 2022 took the price of premium from $5.75 per litre to $7.75 per litre, an increase of 34.8 per cent; super went from $4.97 to $6.97, an increase 40.2 per cent and diesel was up by 29.3 per cent, moving from $3.41 to $4.41.

In his presentation of the 2023 budget, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said that even with the increased prices announced in the September 26 fiscal package, if prices averaged US$95 per barrel for fiscal 2023, the Government’s fuel subsidy would be $1.45 billion. If the crude oil price averaged US$90 a barrel, the subsidy would be $1.25 billion, he said.

“Even at an oil price of US$90 per barrel, the unsubsidised prices of fuel would be $7.30 per litre for premium gasoline, $7.23 per litre for super gasoline and $7.38 per litre for diesel. And at that oil price, the cost to Government if the current prices are left unchanged would be $1.9 billion,” said Mr Imbert.

The price of T&T’s benchmark crude, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), closed yesterday’s trading at US$74.29 per barrel for delivery in January.

The Minister of Finance needs to inform the nation of the unsubsidised prices of premium and super gasoline, if WTI prices are sustained at around US$75 a barrel going forward.

At a crude oil price of about US$75 a barrel, if the arithmetic suggests the fuel subsidy would be less than the $1 billion—at which level Government decided to cap the subsidy—the price “saving” on premium and super gasoline should be passed on to the population.

And that reduction in the price of premium and super—but not diesel, on which the subsidy is much higher—should be the prelude to the partial liberalisation of the fuel market early in the new year.

Liberalising the prices of premium and super gasoline, while maintaining, for now, the subsidy on diesel—because of the importance of that commodity to the transportation of goods and as a fuel for maxi-taxis—should result in a substantial reduction in the Government’s financial support to the domestic fuel market.

The partial liberalisation of the fuel market should also be tweaked to ensure that wholly State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company is never again required to go cap in hand to the Minister of Finance to beg for the payment of the subsidy money.

Government should note that five budgets have been presented since the promise of fuel market liberalisation was made in the 2018 fiscal package. Such policy lethargy bears a heavy cost.

