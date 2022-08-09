Wild, wild East

The rampant criminality now strangling East Trinidad is no overnight development, but the consequence of years of wilful blindness, facilitation and collusion with a creeping lawlessness that has grown to overwhelm the region and other pockets of the country.
The role of politics in empowering criminal networks has been long a feature of the national landscape, thanks to the entrenchment of these networks in the country’s electioneering machinery. It has given them the clout and protection to survive and thrive to the point where they control certain business activities and State-owned territory. The phenomenon is not unique to this country; it is a feature in every country where institutions are weak and do not have the legitimacy to impose order.
Last Friday, at a meeting with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) on crime, safety and security, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob was frank in calling out State agencies for their role in allowing criminals to take control of State resources and fortify their power to the point where sending the police after them is to put the lives of officers at risk.
Laying their woes at the feet of the acting commissioner, corporation officials described a region under siege with daylight robberies, illegal blocking of land, land grabbing, illegal quarrying and illegal firearms. They complained that the corporation’s effort to deal with these problems is stymied by a lack of resources for the Municipal Police.
However, the SGRC, like other regional corporations, must take some responsibility for not using its powers early enough to nip problems in the bud. Corporation officials may plead that their hands are tied when Central Government officials facilitate illegal activities through land grants and State contracts to persons involved in nefarious activities. These points were raised by acting Commissioner Jacob, who drew a parallel between the rise in criminal activity in Sangre Grande and the situation in Carapo a decade ago. Presumably he was referring to the eastern arm of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen whose occupation of State lands was reportedly facilitated by a government official and whose activities were financed by massive contracts under the $113.5 million LifeSport Programme. The question now is whether the current land grabbing and blocking in Sangre Grande are also being facilitated by Government officials. If not, then why wasn’t the corporation prompt in squashing such illegal activity?
The underlying problem here is the weakness of local government bodies and the extent to which their ability to serve their regions is compromised by their political alignment to the national parties in Parliament.
This relationship between the regional and the national is unlikely to change much, if at all, by the Government’s local government reform package which has been significantly watered down due to lack of Opposition support.
With local government elections expected to follow an early national budget, reform and change can be expected to dominate the hustings. What difference any of it will make to the Sangre Grande region is up for debate.