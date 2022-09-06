Windfall profits must be shared

Conventional wisdom would suggest that before heading out to meet executives from the world’s energy companies in Europe and the UK, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should have publicly raised the issue of a review of tax on windfall profits derived from the oil and gas sector.
After all, these companies are among those operating in this country that are currently reaping huge profits far exceeding average profit margins, thanks mainly to the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global energy prices.
Of course, the fact that Dr Rowley made no public statement does not preclude the possibility that a review of windfall tax will be on the table at his meetings with the energy majors’ top brass. However, whether or not it comes up, it should not be excluded from the arsenal of options available to the Minister of Finance in managing the economy through what is expected to be a global recession with sustained inflation.
As a producer of oil, gas and petrochemical products, Trinidad and Tobago is among the group of countries benefiting from windfall profits while other countries, including Caricom family, get walloped by energy-induced imported inflation. As finance officials disclosed at last week’s Spotlight on the Economy event, T&T expects an increase in revenue in 2022 in the order of $8 billion above the projected $43.5 billion. More than half of the increase is due to higher taxes and royalties from oil companies. In addition to benefiting from higher gas prices, T&T is also reaping bigger profits from petrochemical producers in T&T and its investments. Prices for ammonia, urea, methanol and mineral fertiliser—referred to nowadays as “crop nutrition”—are all skyrocketing due to higher gas prices and tightening market conditions.
With the world bracing for significantly higher oil and gas prices, and product shortages likely to result from industrial shutdowns linked into gas shortages, the windfall could be quite spectacular, especially if Russia also decides to cut oil supplies to Europe.
The issue for us in T&T is that so much of our economy depends on imported products, in both the manufacturing and retail sectors, so that while we gain from oil, gas and the downstream sector, those very price increases also fuel imported inflation that seriously impacts us all.
The challenge for the nation’s economic managers is to balance the good and the bad to achieve a fair distribution of the burden of adjustment.
This is a deeply philosophical issue involving equity that all governments must address. It cannot be that one section of the population must carry the burden of high inflation—especially when that inflation is related to increases in the price of the natural resources of oil and gas that are part of their patrimony, while extractors make off with windfall profits from those very resources.
This is the point where the Government must consider two things: 1. how it applies the State’s share of windfall profits to mitigate inflation-related price increases, job loss and so on; and 2. how the windfall profits of private producers of T&T’s natural resources should be shared with the population that owns it.