With goodwill to all

What a difference a year makes!
Around this time last year, Trinidad and Tobago was reeling from a daily upsurge in Covid-19 deaths with Christmas Eve 2021 and January 8, 2022 being rerecorded as the country’s deadliest days each, with 37 Covid-19 deaths, a heart-breaking feat that was repeated on January 8. A total of 37 people lost their lives from Covid-19 on each day. T&T was in the throes of a truly traumatic period with 711 people dying from Covid-19 during last December alone.
Fast forward a year and Covid-19 is largely a memory with the rolling seven-day average now at less than one death.
Today, for thousands of families, a loved one will be missing around the Christmas table. Loss can be excruciating and so, to all the families whose pain is still raw, we hope you find peace this Christmas.
Despite the troubling statistics, however, T&T managed to arrive at Christmas 2022 in generally joyful anticipation of making merry. After two years of restrictions, many were ready to celebrate a return to Christmases of old.
In many homes this Christmas, however, things are a little tighter with not enough to go around. Families, especially in rural areas, are still struggling to get back on their feet following last month’s devastating floods that destroyed the livelihoods of entire farming communities. As always, Trinbagonians have responded by opening up their hearts and pockets to give some Christmas cheer to children and families for whom even a little will go a long way in gladdening a heart. For those with the good fortune to sit around a laden table among family and friends, it cannot be enough just to think about the less fortunate but to do something to ease their burden. It helps to remember that many are carrying the loss of loved ones compounded by the loss of their incomes.
Over the past few months, our reporters have highlighted cases of families who have ended up living on the streets or in their cars after losing their homes or being evicted from rented accommodation. Data is hard to come by, but anecdotal evidence indicates that the non-salaried are among those hardest hit by the contraction that exacerbated the already difficult economic conditions of March 2020 when the pandemic reached T&T and the Government took the decision to disconnect from the rest of the world in a sudden and hard lockdown. In the two years it took for T&T to gradually re-open to the world, many micro and small businesses tottered and collapsed.
In the coming months, it is our fervent hope that demand will return. The massive roadworks that the Government plans to implement could be the stimulus for job creation and business activity that the economy needs to get up off the floor.
As the calendar begins to turn on 2022, let us count our many blessings, including the blessing to be able to help wherever we can. There is joy and fulfilment in being each other’s keeper.
Keep the faith, T&T.