With goodwill to all

Daily Express Editorial

What a difference a year makes!

Around this time last year, Trinidad and Tobago was reeling from a daily upsurge in Covid-19 deaths with Christmas Eve 2021 and January 8, 2022 being rerecorded as the country’s deadliest days each, with 37 Covid-19 deaths, a heart-breaking feat that was repeated on January 8. A total of 37 people lost their lives from Covid-19 on each day. T&T was in the throes of a truly traumatic period with 711 people dying from Covid-19 during last December alone.

Fast forward a year and Covid-19 is largely a memory with the rolling seven-day average now at less than one death.

Today, for thousands of families, a loved one will be missing around the Christmas table. Loss can be excruciating and so, to all the families whose pain is still raw, we hope you find peace this Christmas.

Despite the troubling statistics, however, T&T managed to arrive at Christmas 2022 in generally joyful anticipation of making merry. After two years of restrictions, many were ready to celebrate a return to Christmases of old.

In many homes this Christmas, however, things are a little tighter with not enough to go around. Families, especially in rural areas, are still struggling to get back on their feet following last month’s devastating floods that destroyed the livelihoods of entire farming communities. As always, Trinbagonians have responded by opening up their hearts and pockets to give some Christmas cheer to children and families for whom even a little will go a long way in gladdening a heart. For those with the good fortune to sit around a laden table among family and friends, it cannot be enough just to think about the less fortunate but to do something to ease their burden. It helps to remember that many are carrying the loss of loved ones compounded by the loss of their incomes.

Over the past few months, our reporters have highlighted cases of families who have ended up living on the streets or in their cars after losing their homes or being evicted from rented accommodation. Data is hard to come by, but anecdotal evidence indicates that the non-salaried are among those hardest hit by the contraction that exacerbated the already difficult economic conditions of March 2020 when the pandemic reached T&T and the Government took the decision to disconnect from the rest of the world in a sudden and hard lockdown. In the two years it took for T&T to gradually re-open to the world, many micro and small businesses tottered and collapsed.

In the coming months, it is our fervent hope that demand will return. The massive roadworks that the Government plans to implement could be the stimulus for job creation and business activity that the economy needs to get up off the floor.

As the calendar begins to turn on 2022, let us count our many blessings, including the blessing to be able to help wherever we can. There is joy and fulfilment in being each other’s keeper.

Keep the faith, T&T.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

With goodwill to all

With goodwill to all

Around this time last year, Trinidad and Tobago was reeling from a daily upsurge in Covid-19 deaths with Christmas Eve 2021 and January 8, 2022 being rerecorded as the country’s deadliest days each, with 37 Covid-19 deaths, a heart-breaking feat that was repeated on January 8. A total of 37 people lost their lives from Covid-19 on each day. T&T was in the throes of a truly traumatic period with 711 people dying from Covid-19 during last December alone.

Christmas and the science question

Contemporary science has challenged the Christian metanarrative and its understanding of redemption. Bishop Robert Barron, the jefe of modern catholic evangelisation with millions of followers, has noted that among the young the questions that bother them most are those about faith and science.

The teacher

The teacher

So, my main job is a lecturer with The University of the West Indies. ­Essentially, I am a teacher and twice a year we have postgraduate exams. Postgraduate students in medicine are those who are already doctors but they are doing further studies to become senior doctors, either with a diploma or an additional specialty degree. These are high-stakes exams, after which one can be eligible for promotion to a more senior position.

LET THERE BE PEACE

LET THERE BE PEACE

In the spirit of the season, we wish you, our dear readers, joy and happiness. Above all, we wish you the peace of knowing that you and your loved ones are safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence.

A healthy, happy Christmas

A healthy, happy Christmas

Ever since I became an adult, while I marked Christmas with maybe a special meal, a generous helping of Rosina’s delicious fruit cake (slices did not apply there) and some quality confectionery, I have held that Christmas is for children to enjoy.

The story of the Christ-child, the nativity, the seasonal songs and all the mystery, the excitement that are standard for the festival (if it can be so classified) stir strong “I must have that!” desires among consumers, and in turn target the pockets, wallets and debit-and-credit cards of adults, encouraging them to spend on their loved ones, especially children, what they could ill-afford.