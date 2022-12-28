The Black Stalin, Leroy Calliste, gave so much of himself to us in music so rich and powerful in its insights that the only appropriate response to his passing is to give thanks, more thanks, and yet more thanks.
If there is one unifying theme to his incredible body of work, it is love: love of country, love of people, love of the sufferers, love of calypso and pan, romantic love. “Sing For The Land” could stand for all time as calypso’s national pledge to a country to which we owe so much, while his “Caribbean Man” is the regional anthem of Caribbean unity that we have always needed. His brilliant “Wait Dorothy Wait” is a masterclass all on its own in how to communicate weighty issues in music that gets people jumping and singing at the top of their voices.
Musicality gurgled from every pore of his being. He didn’t dance to the music; the music danced him.
When life gets hard, the “Black Man” is there with the calypsoes that caress our stressed brows and lift our spirits with comforting and confident optimism, such as “Better Days Are Coming”, “We Can Make It If We Try”, and “Look On The Bright Side”, among others.
Like the Mighty Shadow, Black Stalin was a philosopher with the wisdom to see right through us and strip us down to our core truths. His combination of piercing insight and connectedness to people at every level of the society gave him a close-up view of the complex nature of poverty and crime, and an understanding of the practical politics of the sufferers. In “Sufferers”, he deconstructs racism to unmask the self-interest of those “living well” and with “something to protect”.
“Sufferers don’t care about race, or who migrate from where...”, he says, they only want to know “where the next food coming from”. In contrast to the dividers at the top, among the poor where there’s nothing to protect “suffering makes us one”.
Through his music, Black Stalin became a bridge to unite us across the divisions that separate us. The message of unity is carried by so many of his songs, but it stands out in his cheeky “Tribute to Sundar”.
In him, the pan found one of its strongest advocates. His “Mister Pan Maker” puts the future of the pan into the hands of pan makers, and calls on them to prepare themselves with the knowledge to carry the responsibility.
Then, there are his love songs. In a field dominated by sexual innuendo and macho attitudes towards women, Black Stalin chose romantic love. His “Together Forever” is an ode to an unbreakable and infinite love, while “No Woman, No” woos back love when it hits a rocky patch.
As 2022 comes to a close, Black Stalin joins the list of calypsonians to whom we have had to say goodbye this year, including Blaxx, Kenny J, Explainer and Singing Francine.
In saying farewell to this legend, we hope the tributes will go beyond words to incorporate his body of work into the knowledge centres of our society.