Wither CCJ progress?

JAMAICA, a major constituent of the Caribbean’s socio-political and economic ethos, and a regional leader in sports and culture, has somehow remained in the back row of constitutional advances.

Back in 1961 it was Jamaica that played the defining role in torpedoing the West Indies Federation. Its withdrawal led to the famous Eric Williams’ conclusion that “one from ten leaves nought”. In 1962, confirming the end of a federation of West Indian island states, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago moved separately towards Independence from Britain.

Jamaica’s position then as a country standing apart from regional unity had been justified by a referendum that had been called by the Alexander Bustamante Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) regime, following a separatist campaign. Over the decades since, Jamaica has joined regional partners in formation of Caricom and later the CSME, both institutional efforts toward Caribbean economic and cultural integration.

But the northern neighbour has kept its distance from moves such as replacing the British monarchical connection with republicanism, recognition of a regionally-based final appeal court in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and has bowed to cultural norms on equal rights for LGBTQI people by holding fast to statute that outlaw buggery.

The JLP position has, in recent years, favoured referenda on all these issues. Reports that the Prime Minister Andrew Holness government has reasserted its position to ascertain public support for republicanism and the CCJ inevitably occasions a throwback to the early 1960s when Jamaican sentiments disfavoured any such moves. At that time, Jamaicans voted in the majority—54.1 per cent—against joining the West Indian Federation.

Jamaicans must be thinking the promised contemporary referenda is another empty political promise given that the idea has been put on the table by the JLP for some years yet remains unimplemented. Notwithstanding the delay in Jamaica, however, this country has not even given consideration to a people’s vote on the CCJ, the likes of which were recently seen, albeit with negative results, in Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda. This country’s inattention is especially noteworthy; we have formally endorsed the CCJ to the extent of successfully bidding for it to be sited in Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago, despite moving to become a republic, has forsaken connections with the CCJ, headquartered on Henry Street, Port of Spain, which has been dispensing final judgments of key importance to Barbados and most recently to Guyana. If only in this respect, Trinidad and Tobago cannot point fingers at Jamaica. Nor has it been possible to exercise exemplary leadership among those other states adherent to the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

At least Jamaica remains committed to a referendum on which to base its decision making. We, by sad contrast, are doing nothing toward progress in the CCJ direction.

