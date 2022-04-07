Woeful SEA confusion

The hurt and confusion wrought upon a child by the Ministry of Education’s mishandling of the 2020 top placement award in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam raises serious questions about how decisions are made and implemented at that ministry.
The ministry’s explanation of how Ameerah Beekhoo came to be denied the President’s Medal (Gold) for topping the exam, only to have it reinstated after lawyers got involved, places the responsibility squarely at the feet of a “senior official” of the ministry whom it did not identify.
According to the ministry, that official had “exceeded” his/her authority by “varying the SEA placement list, based on reviewed results of some students, without reference to or approval of the Executive”. It added that having done so, the official “proceeded to inform the parents and schools of their eligibility for awards, according to the unapproved listing”. As this newspaper reports today, the letter to the school was sent by acting Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David.
The ministry’s statement raises a barrage of questions, not the least of which are: 1. what exactly is the extent of the authority of the acting Chief Education Officer?; and 2. what is the ministry’s policy, as opposed to practice, in this case? The answers would be relevant in determining whether the ministry can take any action in a matter that not only hurt Ms Beekhoo, but has held it up to public ridicule and can sow public distrust in its awards system.
The incident calls for a complete rethink and we look forward to the review of the system of “public identification and award” promised by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. We wholeheartedly endorse her opinion that the system is “an additional stressor in an already high-stress environment” although we would challenge her comment that it has outlived its usefulness.
In our view, the public identification and award of top SEA pupils has always reeked of political basking in the reflected glory of the academic excellence of children. The fact that she has raised public identification as a matter to be reviewed is therefore an important and progressive development. The public lauding of academic achievement at such a tender age goes against the grain of almost everything we know about how children learn, the variety of their intelligences and the impact of academic segregation between high success, moderate success and failure at an early age.
The other piece of mystery attached to Ms Beekhoo’s case is the fact that the Office of the President is only now catching up with this element of its duties, two years after the fact. According to the President’s spokesperson, the President’s office had been enquiring about the 2020 results since last year, but only received the details from the ministry about a month ago.
For the ministry to have delayed this information for two years and still get it wrong is simply flabbergasting. While we are all aware of the pandemic, there is no reason why this simple ceremony couldn’t have been conducted either in person or virtually with the pupils.