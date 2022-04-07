Woeful SEA confusion

Guyana, once the champion for reducing carbon emissions, is now one of the largest producers of petroleum in the world, mainly for export to others.

Moreso, Guyana today is suffering acutely from the effects of carbon emission, of climate change (from rising sea level, severe flooding), though its forests provide a global sink for carbon dioxide; something for which, before its huge oil/gas find, it was paid by Norway to offset this country’s pollution of the atmosphere. Guyana has found itself in what I consider a dilemma.