Women want action, not words

EVEN as Trinidad and Tobago joins the world in observing International Women’s Day today it is evident that many women are too busy trying to survive and to stay alive to see the relevance of this day to their lives.
The high incidence of rapes, murders and terrifying domestic violence is a continuing indictment against the entire society, especially those responsible for the safety and protection of all. Additionally, the global pandemic has imposed a disproportionate burden, setting back major strides made by women over the past 50 years.
While the glaring absence of data makes it difficult to quantify the damage, it is evident that the pandemic has cost more women their businesses, jobs and financial independence, doubled their responsibility at home which now includes at-home schooling, and increased the risk of violence at home and on the streets.
Yesterday’s Sunday Express interviews with women in Port of Spain were very instructive. Shelly-Ann Arthur spoke for many women when she bluntly declared: “What are they telling me about International Women’s Day when daily women are suffering? … I am not celebrating any International Women’s Day.”
Ms Arthur is one of the many women whose worlds have been levelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, so aptly described by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres as “a crisis with a woman’s face”. For women like Ms Arthur the impact was immediate and brutal. Her thriving craft business collapsed when the economy went into virtual shutdown. After running through her savings she ended up unable to pay her mortgage and is now left to wonder who will bury her if she dies since she can’t afford a burial.
Ms Arthur’s experience is repeated many times over across the economy where thousands of women created livelihoods in the micro and small business sector. In the complete absence of data, anecdotal evidence indicates that years of hard work and investment have already been unravelled by Covid-19.
In real terms, the pandemic is an assault on the advancement of women, with its heaviest blows falling on those at the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder. Limited as it is, it would be useful to know what the data on employee retrenchment collected by the Ministry of Labour reveals about gender disparity in job losses. However, given the high employment of women in the informal sector, the official figures are likely to be a significant under-count.
The well-established link between economic hardship and violence is reflected in the uptick in reports of domestic violence and even this might be an underestimate given the number of women who are still too afraid to report their partners.
Government policy cannot continue to be blind to the gendered nature of crime and economic displacement. Whatever its national economic recovery—which seems hazier by the day—the current administration must recognise the need for a special focus on supporting women to get back on their feet and to be safe in doing so.
On this International Women’s Day, lip service alone won’t cut it for women like Shelly-Ann Arthur who know that their very survival depends on action now.