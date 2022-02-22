World on edge

In today’s integrated global economy, no country should assume itself to be immune from the impact of the conflict in Ukraine where the drumbeat of war is heating up by the day.
For us in the Caribbean, the potential impact could be felt through stock investments as global markets react to the risk of war; increases in the price of certain food items, particularly wheat flour, and other products which depend on inputs sourced from Russia and Ukraine.
Another impact for this country is the likely increase in the prices of oil and gas. Oil is now on the verge of hitting US$100 a barrel, which is US$35 above the US$65 on which the 2021-22 budget is pegged. Even if oil production is below forecast, revenues would still be boosted at current market prices. The gas market, meanwhile, is in a state with great fluidity. Already consumed by the problem of escalating prices at the pump, the United States is hoping to mitigate the gas fall-out from its sanctions against Russia by trying to re-direct and re-distribute supplies in the event Russia decides to interrupt its pipeline flows to Europe. Even so, US President Joe Biden has admitted that the US public could still be hit by rising costs at the pump.
The tit-for-tat actions yesterday saw the US levy blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and three individuals after Putin ordered Russian troops into the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Both had broken away from Ukraine eight years ago.
At this stage, Russian president Vladimir Putin is the player determining the direction and pace at which this conflict moves. On Monday, he had upped the ante by announcing Russia’s official recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk. Two countries from the Caribbean region, Venezuela and Cuba, along with Nicaragua, Syria and the breakaway Georgian provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia swiftly followed in recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.
Although the situation in Ukraine is fraught with peril, there is still plenty room for a negotiated withdrawal although a red line could be crossed if Russian troops moved beyond Donetsk and Luhansk and towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
Putin’s early condition for pulling back was a written assurance that Ukraine which adjoins its western border will not become a member of NATO, the intergovernmental military alliance to which Russia does not belong. Whether such an assurance can still be forced remains to be seen.
Last week, Caricom expressed its deep concern about developments along the Ukraine border and called on all parties to “act responsibly and with self-restraint and responsibility to avoid destabilisation in that region”.
While there is always the risk of escalation, this is not a war any country should want. With the world still emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economy struggling to lift itself from the turmoil of dislocations of every kind, the last thing the world needs is the disruption and uncertainty of a war spreading like another virus to affect one country after another.