Worrying power outages

Coming on the heels of the island-wide power outage in February this year, Monday night’s electricity disruptions feed into the growing public unease about the security and reliability of the nation’s power supply.

While there has been nothing on the scale of that 12-and-a-half-hour blackout over the past nine months, power outages appear to be on the increase. In the case of Monday night, the first outage knocked out the power supply in areas from east to west in North Trinidad, and down to the South-west, which is an area of high population density.

In a statement provided to this newspaper, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) attributed the blackouts to issues with several generator units at an un-named independent power producer which supplies bulk electricity to it. It has written to the power producer to ascertain the root cause of the problems, and intends to “hold discussions on a long-term solution to resolve the recurring inconvenience to its customers”. When the facts are established, we expect T&TEC to be fully transparent with its customers.