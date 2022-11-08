Worrying power outages

Coming on the heels of the island-wide power outage in February this year, Monday night’s electricity disruptions feed into the growing public unease about the security and reliability of the nation’s power supply.
While there has been nothing on the scale of that 12-and-a-half-hour blackout over the past nine months, power outages appear to be on the increase. In the case of Monday night, the first outage knocked out the power supply in areas from east to west in North Trinidad, and down to the South-west, which is an area of high population density.
In a statement provided to this newspaper, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) attributed the blackouts to issues with several generator units at an un-named independent power producer which supplies bulk electricity to it. It has written to the power producer to ascertain the root cause of the problems, and intends to “hold discussions on a long-term solution to resolve the recurring inconvenience to its customers”. When the facts are established, we expect T&TEC to be fully transparent with its customers.
The electricity distributed by T&TEC comes from three independent power producers, the largest of which is State-owned Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) which provides approximately 50 per cent of the country’s needs. The rest comes from PowerGen and Trinity Power Ltd.
In the case of February’s island-wide blackout, the failure of Trinidad’s entire electricity grid was attributed to the knock-out of TGU’s supply following a series of rapidly cascading events, beginning with the collapse of a diseased palmiste tree onto a 12 KV line power line, which then came into contact with the 220KV line circuit transmitting most of TGU’s power to T&TEC. This caused its protection relays to trip and isolate the TGU plant from the grid, ultimately triggering a sudden collapse of the island’s entire electricity grid.
The question now is whether the recent series of blackouts, including the two on Monday night and yesterday morning, are in any way related to the February incident at TGU. Given Trinidad’s high dependency on TGU, the reliability of its supply is of vital importance. We say this, mindful of the fact that T&TEC has not disclosed the identity of the power producer involved and that TGU may be in no way involved at all.
However, the security and reliability of the nation’s power supply is everyone’s business and, as such, should be handled with full transparency. Monday night’s power outage was clearly no ordinary case of a tree falling on a power line or the consequence of some such natural disaster beyond the control of the power producer. The fact that the problem originated at the point of power generation is disturbing, and required a statement not only from T&TEC but from the Ministry of Public Utilities.
We hope that when T&TEC determines the root causes of Monday night’s and Tuesday morning’s power failures, it will be open in providing its customers with a full statement on the nature and status of the problem and solution. The national electricity supply is a priority that must be treated as such.