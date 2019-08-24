Worrying step in Petrotrin transition

THE abrupt dismissal of Wilfred Espinet as chairman of State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) and three directors is a very worrying development.
The differences between the chairman and the Government during the delicate transition in the life of a critically-important State enterprise should have been better handled in the interest of the enterprise, the economy and the country.
Faced with the very real problem of a prolonged absence on health grounds of Mike Wylie, chief executive of TPHL subsidiary Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd, Mr Espinet and the Heritage board believed the problem could be resolved by an interim executive management committee working remotely with Mr Wylie. The Government had no confidence in that plan and believed the company needed the focused attention of a specialised CEO. We note that in describing the sequence of events that brought the matter to a public head on Thursday, Mr Espinet referred only to an exchange of e-mails between himself and one of the two senior cabinet members on August 13 within hours of the board’s decision to retain Mr Wylie with the support of a management committee.
The minister disagreed and both sides held their position.
A week later the board went public with an announcement of the members of the executive management committee, triggering the Government’s dismissals of the chairman and three directors the following day. What is shocking is the absence of communication that might have resolved this. The speed with which this problem came to a head raises the issue of whether there had been a communication breakdown between the board and the Government preceding the board meeting of August 13. Under normal circumstances, one would have expected the issue of Mr Wylie’s prolonged absence to be discussed between the chairman and the shareholder before the matter was taken to a vote.
Mr Espinet has taken the position that it is the board’s responsibility to act in the best interest of the company, and he is, of course, correct. However, directors are representatives of shareholders which, in the case of State enterprises such as TPHL, is Corporation Sole in the person of the Minister of Finance. In the interest of company and country, it was incumbent on both sides to work diligently towards a resolution of their differences. This is not to say that the situation may have ended any differently, but there is no indication of any attempt at resolution whatsoever. Everything known so far suggests a rapid escalation of differences. The replacement appointees are unlikely to inspire confidence in either the public or financiers. New chairmen, Michael Quamina and Newman George have more than a sniff of being political appointees about them and neither has the business experience of Mr Espinet.
There’s a great risk that these changes will place the Government more firmly and directly in control of TPHL and its subsidiaries, with the very consequences that created the problems leading to the closure of Petrotrin. If Minister Imbert was anxious before he may soon have even more reason to be so.