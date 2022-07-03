You’re wrong, Mr PM

The Prime Minister’s shutdown of journalist Darren Bahaw at Saturday’s news conference was misguided, based on factual errors, intemperate and unbefitting the leader of a democratic country.

In a scene straight out of the Trump playbook for handling challenging media questions, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley shouted down the journalist as he attempted to question him about his due diligence prior to appointing Reginald Armour as Attorney General, saying “I advise you, don’t go any further.”