Young’s convenient memory

The government’s move to institute some immediate protection for fishermen plying their trade in the Gulf of Paria is a first step in the right direction.
While much more needs to be done, the measures agreed on at Wednesday’s meeting between National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and representatives of fishing organisations, the Police Service, the Coast Guard and the MP for Couva North should give fisherfolk some hope that the government is beginning to at least listen. Measures for immediate implementation include the posting of a Coast Guard patrol team at the San Fernando Yacht Club, a mechanism for “easy contact” between the fishermen and the Coast Guard and the sharing of fishing schedules.
While these are basic measures, it is worth acknowledging the government’s willingness to engage the fishing communities and their representatives, including the Member of Parliament. As we noted in this space yesterday, fishermen, too, have the right to be heard, consulted and protected.
We also note the condemnation by former National Security Minister Stuart Young to our editorial comment on his response to the murder of seven fishermen from Carli Bay in July 2019.
Minister Young is correct on one score. His offending comments linking fishermen and the drug trade were made in October and not July 2019 as we stated. What happened in July was that he ignored numerous pleas by the grief-racked Carli Bay community for him, as the Minister of National Security, to visit their community, listen to their plight, and see their situation for himself.
The community’s hurt carried over into October after he incurred the families’ wrath, leading to their protest outside parliament following his comments about fishermen and the drug trade in his contribution to that year’s budget debate. While he now says he was referring to individuals kidnapped for ransom in the Gulf a few days before, we do not recall him assuring the families of the murdered seven that he was not referring to their loved ones when they came hugging their photos and demanding an apology from him. What he also left out in his attack on our editorial is that he had prefaced his statement about the drug trade with the comment that “There has been a lot of crying out in the population about fishermen.” Given that there had been no “crying out in the population” following the kidnappings, his statement was taken as a reference to their Carli Bay fishermen whose deaths had triggered a national outpouring of grief.
We wish to assure Minister Young that, contrary to his view, our criticism of him is not personal. He is a public official who is accountable for his actions to the people of Trinidad and Tobago which, as a watchdog on government, this newspaper takes very seriously.
We are honestly puzzled by Minister Young’s references to “unidentified” authors of our editorials as if there were some hidden personal agenda against him. For the record, the Express editorial is not the personal opinion of any writer. It is the open statement of this newspaper which