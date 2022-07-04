For yet another time, disgruntled young people in districts in and around Port of Spain have unleashed their version of fury, burning tyres, setting fires and causing mayhem and madness for thousands of others.
Something must be said about the fact that such activity, responses to grievances arising from actions by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, continue to evade police intelligence.
This is after years of the operations of Police Youth Clubs, and the best endeavours of the now essentially immobilised Citizens Security Programme, in some of these communities.
Yesterday’s actions were said to have been organised on the back of the fresh incidents resulting in the police killings of three men. The latest victims are reported to have been from Laventille and from the Beetham Estate. A fourth has been hospitalised with critical injuries.
They came literally on the heels of the latest report from the Police Complaints Authority, regarding the death of a woman from the Beetham Gardens, during protests in that community over the police killings of three men in a district in Morvant, in early 2020. Throngs of young people were engaged in storming some of the eastern entrances to and the exits from the capital city on that occasion, and this resulted in clashes with the police.
In the face of counter-narratives from other official sources, the PCA report has concluded that it was a bullet from a police firearm which killed the lady in question.
What is deeply instructive here and now, is that from those incidents, the government appointed a team to consider what should be done to better engage with young people in these districts.
The committee was charged with producing an Action Plan to stimulate the economic and social development of those communities, described often as at risk, in and around the capital city.
As far as we are aware, the committee submitted its report, with proposals and recommendations for addressing the matters at hand. By its very title, its primary mission was to be about “Community Recovery”.
Exactly what has happened since then is anyone’s guess.
To say that the authorities, once again, must move quickly to assuage the rage unleashed in these deeply troubled parts of East Port of Spain would be a massive understatement.
In so many areas and on so many fronts in our national life, this culture of government by the appointment of committee has been plaguing our overall social development.
The country deserves some form of communication from the authorities, as to how and where, the critical takeaways from the “Community Recovery Team” have as much as been introduced, among those for whom it was intended. How might that have helped to blunt this latest assault on our collective sense of safety and security, is a question begging for answers in our current context.
We otherwise would continue to proceed as if spinning top in mud, with critical aspects of our national social fabric continuing to take a beating.