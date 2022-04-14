Zero tolerance of child abuse

The death of ten children over a period of 74 days is a shocking statistic that should force all in T&T to take stock of our treatment of children. Some of the ten fell victim to murder, others to suspected abuse, and the rest to tragic accidents—all of which indicate a fatal level of danger in the environments in which our children exist.
One factor not to be overlooked is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the social structures that help to protect children. This is a broad statement that in no way attempts to account for the deaths of each of the ten children whose lives were cut short over the period January 28 to April 12. However, in attempting to make sense of the horrific development, one should not ignore the possible impact on child care and on children themselves of having to live under pandemic conditions for two years.
Until the pandemic reached T&T in March 2020, the structure of life here, as in many countries, was shaped and ordered by the institutions of home, school, the workplace, the church and recreation. Overnight, all these structures were concentrated under the family roof which, as we know, can vary greatly depending on income and the quality of relationships, among other things. While there was much concern about the pandemic’s potential for increasing the risk of physical and sexual abuse of women and children, in particular, less attention has been paid to the impact on the family as a whole.
As T&T begins to ease out of lockdown, the national focus is on the economy—which is understandable, given the pandemic’s impact on the national economy and individual livelihoods. However, it will be a colossal error to assume that the resumption of operational normalcy also means that people are alright. Many are not.
The loss of 3,794 lives to Covid-19 translates into many more thousands overburdened by grief. In addition, an unknown percentage of the 141,604 people who have been infected may not be functioning at peak health and experiencing long Covid. People have lost jobs, suffered precipitous loss of income and living standards, opportunities have disappeared and relationships may have fallen away.
In stressful environments, children and the elderly as the most vulnerable are at risk of being targeted for violence, or ignored and overlooked by adults too preoccupied to pay attention.
The current upsurge in child deaths should be seen as a code red for an emergency within families.
When it comes to children, there should be no grey area for excusing violence as a traditional form of discipline. There are many non-violent and non-abusive ways to discipline children with a cool head and caring heart. In an environment of intense stress, the risk of a disciplinarian adult losing control is high. The time has come to draw a firm line against the beating of children and to promote techniques of dispute resolution and other non-violent forms of child discipline within families and the wider society.