Fear of contamination from an entire Government sick with Covid-19? Or is the Opposition just addicted to playing political own goals? Perhaps political rain falling and the state of political play has been abandoned until general elections 2025. Or is the sitting United National Congress Opposition believing the fortune tellers that they are carded to win general elections 2025? More questions than answers.

The Speaker of the House, Government ministers and all Parliament staff appeared in good health on Wednesday. There is nothing funny about not turning up for work. But who am I to dare find fault if the UNC supporters do not mind? Say what you will about T&T, pandemic or no pandemic, why be anywhere else when such interestingly suicidal political moves are being played out by an allegedly strategy free sitting opposition?

Because of the worrying rise in Covid-19 infections T&T has advisedly reversed into lockdown mode, initially for three weeks. Ask yourself this: Did the UNC place themselves in political quarantine until the general election of 2025?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Promising policing pledges

Several steps in the right direction were announced yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. For a public that has long been clamouring for these initiatives, the real issue now is when and how.

Caribbean Chernobyl

Plagiarism alert: I stole the headline from my pardner BC, whose editor didn’t like it. But Chornypyl in the Ukrainian language means “Black Dust”, and they’ve got plenty of that in St Vincent. It seems a good fit to me.

La Soufrière’s 1979 eruption was the subject of Dr Keith Rowley’s PhD thesis, The explosive phase lasted just over two weeks. Thousands were evacuated from the north. They were home after a few months.

Take that vaccine

I want to encourage Trinidad and Tobago to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country should feel happy to show symptoms from the Covid-19 vaccine

Fear of contamination

Govt, SWMCOL...time to kick-start recycling sector

On Monday, before a Joint Select Committee, Ronald Milford, Solid Waste Management Co Ltd (SWMCOL) ­chairman, stated that 95 per cent (700,000 tonnes) of our country’s waste is dumped annually into landfills.