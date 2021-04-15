Fear of contamination from an entire Government sick with Covid-19? Or is the Opposition just addicted to playing political own goals? Perhaps political rain falling and the state of political play has been abandoned until general elections 2025. Or is the sitting United National Congress Opposition believing the fortune tellers that they are carded to win general elections 2025? More questions than answers.
The Speaker of the House, Government ministers and all Parliament staff appeared in good health on Wednesday. There is nothing funny about not turning up for work. But who am I to dare find fault if the UNC supporters do not mind? Say what you will about T&T, pandemic or no pandemic, why be anywhere else when such interestingly suicidal political moves are being played out by an allegedly strategy free sitting opposition?
Because of the worrying rise in Covid-19 infections T&T has advisedly reversed into lockdown mode, initially for three weeks. Ask yourself this: Did the UNC place themselves in political quarantine until the general election of 2025?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin