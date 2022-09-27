While I feel the pain of another missing person being found obviously murdered, I thank God that so many families are getting closure.
My letter is really to express my admiration and respect for the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. This amazing group was formed in February 2021; and at a time when there is so much violence and hate in our country, it is inspiring to know there is a group intent on locating missing persons to bring relief and closure to their families.
The hunters are giving of their time and energy to search for people who are not known to them—total strangers. Missing people whose sex, age, race, or status is not a factor in their search.
Because of their experience in hunting, they are able to traverse the terrain of forested and isolated areas, leading others who are also searching for those who are missing.
The searches that the hunters are committed to carrying out must leave them exhausted and emotionally drained, and we have to bear in mind that these are men with families, jobs and a life outside of searching for the missing.
The Hunters team is displaying a love for country that is unsurpassed. They are not doing it for fame, recognition or financial rewards.
I would like to ask the powers that be to ensure the members of this team are given National Awards in 2023, to show our appreciation for their unselfish heartfelt dedication to their Trinidadian sister and brothers.
May God Bless them all, and give them the courage and energy to continue. They are an inspiration to the nation.
Hilma Barnes
Gulf View
My letter is really to express my admiration and respect for the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. This amazing group was formed in February 2021; and at a time when there is so much violence and hate in our country, it is inspiring to know there is a group intent on locating missing persons to bring relief and closure to their families.
The hunters are giving of their time and energy to search for people who are not known to them—total strangers. Missing people whose sex, age, race, or status is not a factor in their search.
Because of their experience in hunting, they are able to traverse the terrain of forested and isolated areas, leading others who are also searching for those who are missing.
The searches that the hunters are committed to carrying out must leave them exhausted and emotionally drained, and we have to bear in mind that these are men with families, jobs and a life outside of searching for the missing.
The Hunters team is displaying a love for country that is unsurpassed. They are not doing it for fame, recognition or financial rewards.
I would like to ask the powers that be to ensure the members of this team are given National Awards in 2023, to show our appreciation for their unselfish heartfelt dedication to their Trinidadian sister and brothers.
May God Bless them all, and give them the courage and energy to continue. They are an inspiration to the nation.
Hilma Barnes
Gulf View