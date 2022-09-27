I watched the post budget news conference with PM Dr Rowley where he spent a very long time talking about the fuel subsidy.
He stated that citizens don’t think about fuel usage when they purchase cars, and this needed to be addressed.
I wonder why he didn’t talk about the members of parliament who drive the most expensive cars with the largest gas-guzzling engines.
Seems the folks who should be leading by example are doing the exact opposite.
J Deering
Maraval
He stated that citizens don’t think about fuel usage when they purchase cars, and this needed to be addressed.
I wonder why he didn’t talk about the members of parliament who drive the most expensive cars with the largest gas-guzzling engines.
Seems the folks who should be leading by example are doing the exact opposite.
J Deering
Maraval