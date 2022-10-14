I refer to an article written by Ria Taitt and published in the Express (October 14), entitled “Imbert to ministries: Spend the money”.
This article is an account of my presentation in the Senate on the 2023 budget allocations and is well written. However, there is one mistake, where the reporter references my statements about the increase in the personal income tax allowance from $84,000 per year to $90,000 per year.
The article says that I said this measure will “put $100 a year extra into the pockets of taxpayers at the lowest level of the tax band”, but in fact, I said it would give taxpayers at the lowest level of the tax band an extra $1,500 per year—not $100.
Colm Imbert
Minister of Finance