1,500 potholes...plus more taxes

After reading the article published in the Express on September 23 regarding 1,500 potholes, I must say this is the epitome of a disaster in a country where there are 100 acres of asphalt.
Although we have tons of asphalt, our roads are deteriorating day after day because of the lack of maintenance and repair. As a result, the roads are now an obstacle course for drivers bobbing and weaving.
In fact, after the 2010 election, the government of the day went on to build new roads all over the southern area, while we the people in dire need of road repairs remained neglected.
Nonetheless, property taxes will be levied on every Tom, Dick and Harry, not only taxing the improvements on land this year, they intend to tax practically every illegal structure that exists.
Where has the budgeted money for infrastructure gone? How come we are still begging for pothole repairs? What is the Minister of Works and Transport doing to help us?
There is imminent danger in dodging and driving on roads that are in a deplorable state, especially when there is a need to reach the hospital or when the police are notified of a crime and access is hindered.
The calls for pothole repairs have fallen on deaf ears for decades; our representatives are depending on donations, while the money set aside in the budget for road repairs has evaporated without accountability.
This is a classic example of taxation without representation. If there were any concern for the residents who reside on roads with potholes, our pleas would have gotten to the Minister of Works and Transport.
It is unconscionable to collect taxes and, in return, not repair 1,500 potholes.
Jay Rakhar
New York