I refer to a recent letter written by Linus Didier of Mt Hope, one of your regular letter writers, where he said he heard me say on October 4, 2022, in my winding-up of the budget debate, that the budget deficit for 2023 will be $2.4 billion, as opposed to the figure of $1.5 billion that I gave in the Budget Statement.
Mr Didier wondered if I was a magician because if I really said that, that would be a magical increase of $900 million in the budget deficit for 2023, which has appeared out of the blue.
For the record, Mr Didier is mistaken. I said no such thing. A check of the Hansard record for October 2022, which is now online, will reveal that I said that in this year (2022) we have managed a fiscal deficit of $2.4 billion, which is entirely consistent with the figure in the Budget Statement and in all my public utterances.
The figure of $1.5 billion is the estimated deficit for fiscal 2023, not 2022.
Colm Imbert
Minister of Finance
