May we remember the souls of the dearly departed. Such should not dare be forgotten. Healing wholly and in part is mercurial, but still belongs to us.

As our nation heals, we see the disaffected. Survivors experience the trauma, and what remains is etched in memories.

July 27, 1990, would forever, in retrospect, be remembered as the catalyst for turpitude and infamy.

These pains devastatingly struck our beloved country to give way to bloodbaths, upheavals and destruction in our cities.

For that reason, we must continually pledge to upbraid this heinous act of treason. Do we not deserve to unearth the truths? The mysteries of yesteryear are still unclear. Do we not deserve to understand why? We need justice.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

Deal with Immigration woes

There is a serious dissonance between the Minister of Finance boasting about a petro windfall while the ­Government continues to owe money to suppliers, contractors, taxpayers and workers who have been waiting for years for the State to ease their financial hardship by settling its debts to them.

Rishi Sunak: Britain’s first Indian PM?

Supremely confident, polished and fast on his feet, Rishi Sunak looked and sounded every bit like Britain’s next prime minister in Monday’s BBC TV clash. The 42-year-old, who resigned as chancellor (finance minister) three weeks earlier, had a clear debating edge over Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, his rival in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

1990: don’t we deserve the truth?

Sando A&E made me feel like a proud taxpayer

Please allow me to express my experience at the San Fernando A&E.

I decided to visit my local health centre, where I was referred to the A&E for further investigation. I delayed because of the past poor experience I’ve received there.

PM, implement procurement reform

The JCC hereby sounds an alarm to the public that the latest move by the attorney general to signal to the press that his Office (the AGLA) is now depending on “extensive support” from the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR), after his July 12 meeting, is disingenuous and dangerous.

60 years of freedom...from responsibility

Camille Robinson-Regis left me shaking my head last week with her Housing Development Corporation (HDC) speech. She revealed that for the first half of this year HDC’s clients owe $150 million and, going back to 2016, the figure is over $1 billion.