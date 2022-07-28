1990: don’t we deserve the truth?

May we remember the souls of the dearly departed. Such should not dare be forgotten. Healing wholly and in part is mercurial, but still belongs to us.
As our nation heals, we see the disaffected. Survivors experience the trauma, and what remains is etched in memories.
July 27, 1990, would forever, in retrospect, be remembered as the catalyst for turpitude and infamy.
These pains devastatingly struck our beloved country to give way to bloodbaths, upheavals and destruction in our cities.
For that reason, we must continually pledge to upbraid this heinous act of treason. Do we not deserve to unearth the truths? The mysteries of yesteryear are still unclear. Do we not deserve to understand why? We need justice.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain