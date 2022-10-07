I was very happy when the mask mandate was removed; that my children were going to have their breathing unhindered at school. Unfortunately, the ministry’s position is that it is “strongly recommended” even though it is not mandatory. Based on what?
The saying “correlation is not causation” can definitely be used for our mask wearing. Let us see if there are other factors that were in play at the time.
The mask mandates started at the end of one July-August vacation when extra movement would have begun to lessen. Then the mandate was ended at the beginning of another July-August vacation when extra movement increased.
If masks really were working, why were there spikes in between? The spike was so bad that the mask mandate at some point included inside private vehicles because... “PH” drivers. Quite embarrassing, if you think about it—completely ignoring the possibility that maybe masks just can’t stop the spread of viruses, as stated on some boxes of masks.
I will acknowledge it is easy for people to believe masks work with all the opinion pieces claiming how the masks should work, without the evidence it actually is working. What we do know is the virus is far smaller than the spacing in the mask, making it difficult to see how the mask can reduce the spread.
We do know the mask is able to concentrate your exhaled carbon dioxide higher than OSH limits, which I presume has a scientific basis. Mask wearing also creates a nice, warm, moist environment to grow all sorts of organisms. Yuck!
Are there any quality-control standards in place for masks? Some might shed fibres more than others. Or do all masks shed?—in which case, what would be the cumulated effect of that on your lungs?
Why is there the push for masks on the young ones? We all know the difficulty of getting our littlest children to adhere to good personal hygiene. Why on earth do we think they can handle masks? Peeling off spitty, germy masks at the end of the day... how healthy is that? How might it impact learning?
I would like to think it’s common knowledge we learn language by watching the mouth. Is that being taken into consideration? What if there are long-term learning difficulties because of this?
I’m not for banning anything. We must have a choice. If there is any harm to be had, we should always have the ability to opt out. Just in case the preventative measure turns out to be worse than the disease.
I am trying to teach my children the dangers of succumbing to peer pressure. Add the current push for critical thinking in schools. Enough has happened to cast reasonable doubt on the effectiveness of masks, yet here we are two years later with the same message.
What are we trying to teach our children? To follow blindly?
Dawn Ali
The saying “correlation is not causation” can definitely be used for our mask wearing. Let us see if there are other factors that were in play at the time.
The mask mandates started at the end of one July-August vacation when extra movement would have begun to lessen. Then the mandate was ended at the beginning of another July-August vacation when extra movement increased.
If masks really were working, why were there spikes in between? The spike was so bad that the mask mandate at some point included inside private vehicles because... “PH” drivers. Quite embarrassing, if you think about it—completely ignoring the possibility that maybe masks just can’t stop the spread of viruses, as stated on some boxes of masks.
I will acknowledge it is easy for people to believe masks work with all the opinion pieces claiming how the masks should work, without the evidence it actually is working. What we do know is the virus is far smaller than the spacing in the mask, making it difficult to see how the mask can reduce the spread.
We do know the mask is able to concentrate your exhaled carbon dioxide higher than OSH limits, which I presume has a scientific basis. Mask wearing also creates a nice, warm, moist environment to grow all sorts of organisms. Yuck!
Are there any quality-control standards in place for masks? Some might shed fibres more than others. Or do all masks shed?—in which case, what would be the cumulated effect of that on your lungs?
Why is there the push for masks on the young ones? We all know the difficulty of getting our littlest children to adhere to good personal hygiene. Why on earth do we think they can handle masks? Peeling off spitty, germy masks at the end of the day... how healthy is that? How might it impact learning?
I would like to think it’s common knowledge we learn language by watching the mouth. Is that being taken into consideration? What if there are long-term learning difficulties because of this?
I’m not for banning anything. We must have a choice. If there is any harm to be had, we should always have the ability to opt out. Just in case the preventative measure turns out to be worse than the disease.
I am trying to teach my children the dangers of succumbing to peer pressure. Add the current push for critical thinking in schools. Enough has happened to cast reasonable doubt on the effectiveness of masks, yet here we are two years later with the same message.
What are we trying to teach our children? To follow blindly?
Dawn Ali