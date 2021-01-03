2021 wish: ‘peace and quiet’ in my home

IN the midst of all the season’s greetings, while the charitable gestures of donating hampers and electronic devices, etc to those in need is very commendable, there is a growing disease of uncivil behaviour in this country that is being ignored.
It is the disrespectful, annoying, and did I mention unlawful, playing of loud music by everyone and their brothers.
Let’s be real; the Constitution of this country guarantees every citizen the right to enjoyment of property. This RIGHT is supposed to be upheld by our security forces and our leaders. Why is this not happening? and why is it that our many commentators and so-called “champions of the people” are not addressing this issue?
This problem has been allowed to fester for so long, that now the noise is not only from bars, rum shops and cars, but also tyre shops, car washes, fruit stalls, variety stores and the list goes on and on.
The annual issue of the firecracker nuisance is also a consequence of this failure by our leaders to protect the rights of law abiding citizens and the total disregard by persons for their neighbours.
What is even worse is that our leaders, besides not giving a damn, love to pretend that they do, as was evident recently with the usual firecracker warnings which amount to nothing...as usual.
I examined the laws of this country a couple years ago and realised that the police have been lying to citizens for years, saying that because bars have a dance hall license that they can only warn them and all sorts of other nonsense about “well you know that they are running a business” and as recently said by a senior officer in Tobago “they lower the volume when they see us coming.” Utter rubbish!
Covid-19 has clearly revealed to all who didn’t know that bars and rum shops are not essential services, can anyone tell me why non-essential businesses are being allowed to disturb me in my home?
There is a law on our books called “Creating a public nuisance” and I have no doubt that if this law was being enforced, citizens all over this country would not be experiencing, stress, headaches, disorientation, rises in blood pressure levels, anxiety, ill temper, loss of appetite, etc. And just to be clear, this is what normal healthy persons experience. It is even worse for the elderly and infirm.
Can anyone explain to me how it is that I could have written about this issue two years ago to the Attorney General, the Minister of Health, the Police Commissioner, the head of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and never even got an acknowledgement?
Is the Minister of Health not concerned that within the decade there is going to be an avalanche of hearing issues that could burden the Diagnostic Research Education Therapeutic Centre (DRETCHI)? Is the education minister not concerned about loss of hearing that will happen to many of our unsuspecting youth who travel in these noisy vehicles up and about our roadways? And is the transport division non existent?
When the “Servants of the people” are too busy to respond to your genuine cry for help you know that civility is under serious threat. How then could I expect the guy next door to give a damn if his stereo is disturbing me.
I am a retiree, I worked hard and paid my taxes for 41 years.
My 96-year-old mother lives with me. I deserve to enjoy peace and quiet in my home every day. This is a simple basic tenet of existence that should be guaranteed to every citizen living in a country which prides itself as being civilised.
Why is this not happening, and why are so many of our citizens so silent on this matter?
At this juncture I am publicly appealing to such brilliant minds like the Dalys, the Khans, the Maharajs etc to speak to this matter, because I am well aware that I am not too bright as I don’t have a degree etc, therefore my opinion will simply be dismissed.
I am also hereby appealing to Commissioner Gary Griffith to instruct his charges to start enforcing this anti nuisance law immediately and maybe the Attorney General can find the time to tweak this legislation to make it easier for the police to enforce this law, providing of course he isn’t too busy recusing himself.
This is my wish for 2021.
Editor, is anyone listening?
Does anyone care?
DF Redmond
Laventille