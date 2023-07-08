I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the current practice of requi­ring police officers to work 24-hour shifts every other day. As a concerned citizen, I believe it is crucial to address this issue to ensure the well-being of our dedicated law enforcement personnel and the overall safety of our communities.

While I acknowledge the demanding nature of police work and the need for round-the-clock coverage, subjecting officers to 24-hour shifts every other day raises significant concerns about their physical and mental well-being. The long and arduous working hours can severely impact their ability to perform their duties effectively and make critical decisions when faced with high-stress situations.

Fatigue is a recognised risk factor in any profession, but it becomes particularly perilous in law enforcement where split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death. Studies consis­tently show that sleep deprivation impairs cognitive function, reaction times and judgment, all of which are vital in the line of duty. By requiring officers to work extended shifts without adequate rest, we are inadver­tently compromising their ability to protect and serve the community effectively.

Furthermore, the toll of these gruelling schedules can also have detrimental effects on the personal lives of our police officers. Long shifts not only limit their opportunities for rest but also impact their ability to spend quality time with their families and engage in activities that promote their overall well-being. This can lead to increased stress, strained relationships and potential burnout, further exacerbating the challenges they face on the job.

I would like to suggest that the concerned authorities re-evaluate the current sche­duling practices and consider implementing more balanced and sustainable shifts for our police officers. This could include shorter shifts, more frequent breaks, and adequate time for rest and recuperation between shifts. By ensuring our officers have sufficient time to rest and recharge, we can enhance their performance, decision-making capabilities and overall job satisfaction.

Moreover, investing in additional personnel to meet the demands of round-the-clock coverage can alleviate the burden placed on individual officers and improve the effectiveness of law enforcement operations. This approach could lead to better community policing, enhanced officer well-being, and increased public trust in our law enforcement agencies.

I strongly urge our community leaders and law enforcement officials to prioritise the health and safety of our police officers by re-evaluating the 24-hour shift system. Our officers dedicate themselves to protecting us, and it is our responsibility to ensure their working conditions are conducive to their well-being and the effective execution of their duties.

Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter. I hope that by bringing awareness to this issue, we can work towards implementing positive changes that benefit both our dedicated law enforcement personnel and our community as a whole.

Shylo Montgomery

Point Fortin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Another WASA disaster

Another WASA disaster

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) owe the country a detailed explanation for the failures that left roughly 20 per cent of the population without water for five days and counting.

The ‘how it go look’ dilemma

The ‘how it go look’ dilemma

In what circumstances should the public become concerned about the appearance of potentially improper influence or access? This is the “how it go look” dilemma and it has been a significant part of the news cycle for the past fortnight.

Splitting hairs

Splitting hairs

It did not surprise me when last week senior officials at the Ministry of Education, in teachers and parents organisations, as well as the best entertainers we have learnt to accept because they are plentiful, colourful and cheap—man on the street—were chiming away on an issue I had no idea existed, far less worthy of comment.

Dimming The Light of the West

Dimming The Light of the West

There is an exquisite Jamaican saying, “When dog have money, him buy cheese.” That is most applicable to our national spending on tertiary education. The expression means we recklessly purchase unnecessary items when we get excess funds.

Hosein R and Tewarie B (2007) saw this recklessness concerning our tertiary education (from 1997 onwards) and its financing as due to the “resource curse”.

They know him well

They know him well

Trinidad and Tobago has lost its leadership and stature in Caricom. As Jamaica’s Gleaner pointed out after we hosted the Caricom Heads of Government meeting last week, “economic leadership is transitioning to Guyana whose President Irfaan Ali grasps, and shares, the concept of shared regional development”, and “the region’s political and intellectual leadership has shifted decidedly to Barbados and its prime minister, Mia Mottley, a dedicated regionalist who also appreciates Caricom’s potential in helping to drive the agenda of the Global South”.

Under the matte’s watchful eye

The matte lay on the hot stone step and winked its herpetological eyes. Up in the veranda, under porticos and fretwork over a century old, I watched the giant lizard’s tawny stripes coruscate in the noonday sun. Like all cold-blooded animals, lizards do not produce their own heat and, so, actively seek basking sites where they can lie until their body temperature rises.