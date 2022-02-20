$40 not paltry back in 1956

In a letter to the editor on Saturday titled, “It should never be about the money” (Page 14), G Elias makes the elementary error of assuming money in the past had the same value as money today. On this basis, he notes that Sparrow’s prize in 1956 for winning the Calypso Monarch competition was a supposedly paltry $40.
In fact, this was actually quite a windfall for one day’s work. According to newspaper ads from that era, you could buy a nine-oz bottle of French’s mustard for 20 cents; Kirpalani’s was selling an “icy hot with wide mouth” for $1.99; Taurel offered a ten-cubic-foot refrigerator for $528 and a 23-inch TV $544. In San Juan, which was still categorised as rural in the 1960s, a two-storey home could be had for between $7,000 and $12,000. Fiat money means, although most goods are relatively cheaper today, more money is paid to buy them.
Elias also claims that the Carnival Queen purse in that same year was $7,500. He does not cite any source but, given that the annual salary for government ministers in 1961 was $11,520 (or $960 a month), this is probably one of those myths that is now accepted as historical fact.
What is not in doubt is that, since the 1970s, the quantum of prize monies for the Calypso Monarch has been determined by political considerations rather than market forces.
Elton Singh
Couva