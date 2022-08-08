Dear Cabinet,
Instead of spending $7.5 million on events and fireworks, I humbly suggest you consider:
—fixing 60 potholes
—expediting 60 cases through the judicial system
—paying 60 per cent of the overtime due to immigration officers
—increase subventions to NGOs and CBOs by 60 per cent
—reduce the number of documents required to open a bank account by 60 per cent
—pay 60 per cent of the VAT refunds that are outstanding
—put 60 laptops / tablets in every school
—provide 60 months of free Internet to every school and shelter (human and animal)
These will have a lasting impact on our citizens..
Thank you and Happy Independence T&T.