60 years of freedom...from responsibility

Camille Robinson-Regis left me shaking my head last week with her Housing Development Corporation (HDC) speech. She revealed that for the first half of this year HDC’s clients owe $150 million and, going back to 2016, the figure is over $1 billion.
I listened to the address as broadcast on the TV news and in the days that followed, I read the relevant reports and commentaries in the newspapers. Among other things Ms Robinson-Regis said: “I know of people in my own constituency whose rental is between $100-$250, and yet they owing $50,000, which means from the day they got the unit, they have not paid.”
The minister referred to the HDC delinquents:
“If these people were in a private rental unit, they would be paying. If they mortgage to a bank, they would pay, but the homeowners believe as it’s the government, they do not have to pay, and that is unfair to us.”
And that was that. No ultimatum, no deadline, no come-in-and-discuss-your-payments-or-else. Rather, Camille Robinson-Regis, fresh from the latest Cabinet retreat, was helpless, pleading, standing upright, but nevertheless prostrate.
Oh, I forgot. She mentioned a public education programme (at taxpayers’ expense, for sure) aimed at persuading her adult delinquents to pay up.
This is what we get from a senior Cabinet member, the line minister for HDC, a woman who has been in public life for about 30 years, somebody who has served in major diplomatic and ministerial capacities, a Women’s League powerhouse, someone who is high up in the People’s National Movement’s hierarchy and who is being mentioned as a possible successor to Keith Rowley.
The Minister of Housing has to beg and beseech adult citizens to please, please, please come in and pay, nah. Help we out, nah, so we could pay the contractors. And she was not drunk because, to much laughter, she made it clear that the drink she was given at the start of the speech contained nothing but water.
And we want to talk about lawlessness and good governance and accountability? About bad roads? And about violence? It doesn’t matter. Freeness and corruption are a built-in feature of our system. Lawlessness is accepted with a shrug. Check out what the minister further revealed: “It was a struggle for me to put this kind of information out in the public but I think it’s a truth that we have to live with.” A truth we have to live with? Really?
The problem for everyone is exposed when our badly managed easy money runs out and there is nothing to spend on repairs to homes, infrastructure or anything else.
And of course is guava season, so you must not “hound” the delinquents. That would be wickedness.
This is an example of the freedom we are preparing to celebrate. Sixty years of freedom. Freedom from responsibility, freedom from accountability. Everybody can do what they want with little or no consequences, while we wear and wave the red, white and black.
A nice Emancipation-Independence-Republic Day lesson for our children.
To the HDC. Why so many payment options? Online bank transfers? Wire transfers? Standing orders? Are you serious? You really want your money? Why isn’t it compulsory that rent and mortgage deductions be made at source, like income tax?
Errol Anthony
Belmont