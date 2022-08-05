I was amazed and appalled at the same time when I read the article published in the media in which the Minister of Housing and Urban Development declared that $7.5 million will be spent on the 60th Independence Day celebrations.

Practically every day we read about people complaining about the deplorable conditions of our roads and the lack of money to repair and restore our infrastructure, and while there is massive unemployment across the board, the Government has found $7.5 million to spend.

I have no objection to some sort of celebration, but to the tune of $7.5 million is totally outrageous in the country where everything is falling apart.

The celebration is a farce. What is there to celebrate when these bastards enslaved our people for several years under strenuous conditions? In addition, we were beaten, starved and kicked around under British slavery.

What Independence are we celebrating when our country relies on the Privy Council for final ruling? We have created and participated in the formation of the Caribbean Court of Justice and we have also encouraged many other countries to join while we deemed it unreliable.

We can see our country is crumbling in healthcare, crime, drugs and guns, and murders—but, as I said before, how come $7.5 million got appropriated, and where did the money came from?

Among many other things, we are in dire need of better roads and bridges, but we are told there is no money for road repairs.

A good-thinking person would look at priorities—that is, the welfare of the ­people first, where food, shelter and healthcare ­follow; but here we see the opposite, where celebrations are second to none.

I support a little celebration, but not the kind of bacchanal that is slated to take place to the tune of $7.5 million, when we could have done better with $2.5 million for celebration and $5 million for our roads.

I believe those of us who are serious about the welfare of our country and the conditions of our roads will agree this is a poor planning endeavour.

Jay Rakhar

New York

