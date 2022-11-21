Someone in authority should help me understand how roads and bridges in the Mayaro constituency are in such a ruined state after the Government has borrowed more TT$10 billion from a single source for this specific purpose.
Even before the latest loan agreements signed last week with the Development Bank of Latin American, also called CAF, the Government had borrowed around TT$9 billion from that institution. The Government initialled loan contracts last week for further borrowings, infrastructure works, and digitisation of the public sector.
The Government has steadfastly refused to account to taxpayers, in whose name it borrowed the large sums and whose grandchildren would still be encumbered with repayments.
More than that, there is no evidence of the large sums being utilised to improve the national infrastructure, which is deteriorating each day and in the worst condition in living memory.
In a country overwhelmed with dilapidated roads and bridges, the communities of Mayaro still stand out, for their crater-sized potholes, destroyed roadways, and collapsed bridges.
The wrecked roads and broken down bridges have not only sent up passenger fares, but are having a negative impact on the delivery of goods and services, emergency facilities, the school bus system, and the tourism industry.
It is noteworthy that in addition to the $10 billion CAF loans, funds are assigned each year to the Ministry of Works and Transport and various government agencies and statutory bodies for the specific purpose of infrastructure improvement.
It is a national scandal that our infrastructure is in such a despicable condition in spite of such major financial allocations. On behalf of the distressed people who reside or commute through the Mayaro communities, I plead with the Government to, for once, consider their urgent and pressing plight.
The entire country knows the Rowley Government is planning to undertake road improvement works on the eve of the postponed Local Government election to seek to win the favour of electors.
But while the grass is growing, the horse is starving.
Rushton Paray
Member of Parliament for Mayaro