My name is Seraya and I am 17 years old. I’m sure everyone has their own opinion on what is going on in our country right now, and here is mine. At 17 years old this should not be something that is constantly etched in my mind. Women should not be made to feel as if they are being scrutinized or judged for how they choose to dress, where they go, who they go with, how they act or what they say. Extra precautions shouldn’t have to be carried out simply to avoid being raped or kidnapped. Under no circumstance should this happen to anyone and women are not the problem. The minds of rapists stem from a lack of respect for women and they need to understand that we do not owe them a smile, our number, or our bodies.
Recently, there have been many vigils throughout our country and although they definitely bring people together and fuel support for the cause, some of them could be improved in my opinion. I believe that people who speak at these events should include young people, especially young women, who truly understand how it feels to have to go through these traumatizing times, so that nothing is sugarcoated and raw emotion is portrayed. During vigils, part of the support for victims and their families should be an attempt to truly explain how this has affected us, not as a country, but as individuals. Politics, race or social class should not be mentioned even once at these vigils and all focus should be concentrated on remembering and paying respect to the women we have lost to violence.
Women are being urged to take pictures of number plates on their taxis, try to travel only if they are with trusted males, carry pepper spray, practice what to do if someone attempts to assault them, and are now living in constant fear of what could happen. How unfair is it to be feeling these emotions and being forced to carry out precautionary measures like this all because there are disgusting monsters in our country? Moreover, a woman does not have to be your mother, daughter, relative or someone you know for you to respect them and be worried about their safety and peace, because we all deserve to be treated with respect.
If I ask any girl I know- even at my age- if they have been catcalled or sexually harassed in some way, I can guarantee you the answer will be yes. This has become so normalized that our country has reached the point where so many women and girls have been assaulted, for the situation to be addressed. We should have never reached this point where families had to identify the bodies of their loved ones or live in regret and thinking of what they could have done differently to prevent this from happening. The reality is that all blame should fall only on the entitled, misogynistic, disrespectful monsters who live around us.
At only 17 years old, I am writing this full of rage, fear, disgust, sorrow but also somehow- hope. To citizens of our country- hold rapists, kidnappers and people who harass women accountable and stop victim blaming. Stop enabling people you know are doing terrible offences to women. Make personal changes by not associating with people like them and instead- report them. Do better if you want to truly see a change and create an environment where we can feel protected.
To women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted, you are strong, brave and it was never and never will be your fault for what happened.
You didn’t have to be dressed “modestly” or “know who to trust” in order to be given basic respect by anyone. There is absolutely no reason for something like this to happen to anyone. My only hope is that our country comes out of this tragedy with an improved view of women and respect for them. Until then we will never feel safe or comfortable living here. Women of our country deserve so much better.
Seraya Charan - Princes Town