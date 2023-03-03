The shocking news of Anil Bheem’s death was painfully conveyed and sadly received by all who knew and loved him.
It took quite a while to assimilate the fact that this young singing icon, at the peak of his career, departed this life so soon.
We wanted to scream, but thought maybe it was just a bad dream.
We woke up from our slumber the next day to hear Fazeer Rojan tearfully, emotionally and sorrowfully say that our beloved Anil Bheem passed away. His death affected everyone who knew and loved him.
His melodious voice and smooth, soulful renditions mesmerised and captivated his audiences whenever he performed, both locally and abroad.
We cannot comprehend the huge vacuum he has left in our hearts and our lives.
Anil was a trailblazer, who has left a legacy for us and those who are yet to come. His beam of light, though extinguished forever, will never stop shining bright.
His music will surely reverberate and be appreciated throughout this land.
The tears that flowed uncontrollably at his funeral seemed to drown the happiness, smiles, love and laughter that he always put on people’s faces whenever and wherever he performed.
People who loved him while he was alive will always treasure his memories in death.
Memories could never replace his presence, but we can keep them ingrained in our hearts forever.
The hardest thing to say is goodbye. We know that you are singing and entertaining God and his angels in Heaven now.
Continue to reign supreme.
Our beloved vocalist, Anil Bheem.
Rest in heavenly peace.
Dolly and Francis Tewarie
Sangre Grande