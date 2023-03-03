We endorse the adjectives used by Senator Wade Mark, incredulous chair of Parliament’s Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC), who on Wednesday ­described as “indefensible, inexcusable and intolerable” the ­absence of audited financial accounts for the State enterprise known as CEPEP, the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme.

Senator Mark has chaired the PAEC before and he has questioned CEPEP before. It was with that continuity of scrutiny that he expressed dismay that, as of Wednesday, CEPEP has been unable to account for its consequential expenditure from the public purse.