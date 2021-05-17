A betrayal to conscientious hikers

I am moved by a profound sense of obligation to my constituents of Lopinot/Bon Air West and fidelity to my oath of office to express my deep consternation and disappointment by the behaviour of some of our citizens who travelled to the peaceful community of Lopinot recently to participate in an adventure race or hike.
Our country is in the throes of a third wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and we are witnessing the rising numbers of infections and deaths. The Prime Minister, Minister of Health and our healthcare workers continue to be under intense pressure to provide leadership and care to the thousands of our citizens who have fallen victim to this deadly virus and our hospital occupancy rate is nearing capacity.
Citizens are being urged to do their part by adhering to the public health protocols and limit their movements to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Government continues to do its best to strike a reasonable balance to allow citizens to move around for essential purposes only, whilst at the same time, imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.
It is never possible to cater to or address every possible situation in the drafting of regulations in these circumstances, but what is needed, is the understanding and reasonable conscience of every citizen to play our part in this fight to curb the spread of the virus and be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper.
Our senior citizens, children, healthcare workers, persons with health challenges etc, are depending on each of us to be responsible in our personal conduct, bearing in mind that the more we move around, we give the virus oxygen to unleash its havoc on our citizens.
The behaviour of some of our citizens who travelled to the community of Lopinot is selfish, regrettable and unhelpful. As an avid hiker myself, I can say without fear of contradiction, that true hikers are normally caring to their environment and others around them.
What happened in my constituency of Lopinot, betrays the spirit of all hikers, as well as responsible citizenship during these trying times.
Marvin Gonzales
MP Lopinot/Bon Air West