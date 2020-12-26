The challenges noted between the Office of the Attorney General (AG) and the Sentencing Commission include the requirement for office space and support staff, resources which, according to published reports, have not been as forthcoming as required.
Now, given my own accommodation challenges as chairman of the Police Service Commission and several Cabinet-appointed committees, this matter of suitable space and staff has been a long-standing challenge for these bodies (constitutional or otherwise) and public administration itself. The Sentencing Commission Act was a forward-looking initiative undertaken by then-attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj in 2000. (My declared interest: I was appointed chairman of the Sentencing Commission in 2000 but resigned after being appointed Independent senator in 2001.)
From all that I have known and seen, and in the context of the expressed challenges between the AG’s office and the Sentencing Commission, it is now important to revisit the matter of office and staff support for these constitutional bodies and Cabinet-appointed committees. As I have also heard, too often chairmen and members were appointed with the need for supporting resources left far behind, thus frustrating both chairmen and members. Is there a way to have, if not all support staff, at least suitable office accommodation before the chairman and members take office? Further staffing with the chairman should be worked out within six months. Terms and conditions, too. But the frustrations cannot continue. There has to be a better way. Unless the Government has other ideas.
Prof Ramesh
Deosaran