The Express printed an article on Christmas Day indicating that victims of serious crime can apply for Government compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Act, 21 of 1999.
The article also indicated there was a one-year timeframe to apply.
An important piece of information the article left out is that, unfortunately, to get an official police report of a crime, one must initiate a Freedom of Information Request to the Police Service.
This is likely to take a long time to get a response and is best handled by an attorney, simply for the fact that getting an official report is often like pulling teeth.