With pomp and ceremony, they rode into town, confident of victory. After all, it’s been 20 years that they’ve been elected to lead the THA. Look at all they’ve accomplished—new police station, hospital, fire station, fast ferry. Of course, they will be elected once again. But the people voted—they spoke.
The electorate looked beyond their “accomplishments’’. They asked what are the policies and programmes to create employment or stimulate economic activity.
There were many factors that contributed to the outcome of the THA elections. Questions surrounding the zip line project. There was the treatment meted out to Kelvin Charles, ex-THA Chief Secretary. What was the haste to replace him before the THA elections were held? Then there was the rejection of both Sheldon Cunningham and Dr Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus. You don’t treat your members in this dismissive manner. The people watched, and then voted.
Unlike other parties where the constituents grumble but when the time comes to vote they all throw their support behind the selected official, the PNM supporters withhold their votes. They sent a message to the party.
Elections are no longer fought via a blitz of advertising. It’s a strategic fight done “on the ground’’. That’s what the PDP must be given credit for. If anyone were to compare the favourability rating of both Watson Duke and Tracy Davidson-Celestine there may be little difference. The PDP understood that Duke could not be in the forefront of their campaign.
However, in the case of Mrs Davidson-Celestine, with all the unanswered questions regarding the zip line project, amongst other things, she was front and centre of the PNM’s campaign.
There are a number of internal issues the PNM must face, one being should the current leader of the PNM in Tobago be allowed to hold on to her position or should she be replaced by the Acting Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis who has a much higher favourability rating?