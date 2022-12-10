A bizarre post

My letter to the editor published in (yesterday’s) Express appears to have greatly angered Prime Minister Hon Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.
In a bizarre and unhinged Facebook post release, Dr Rowley accuses me of lying by suggesting he intercepted the Police Service Commission merit list at President’s House—a sinister act which ultimately led to the collapse of the then-Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission.
Common sense would lead any reasonable-minded person to the logical conclusion that the said collapse of the Police Service Commission and vacancy in the substantive position of commissioner of police has had a detrimental impact on crime fighting and which, no doubt, has precipitated our record-high murder rate.
Everyone who knows me knows that I don’t say anything lightly.
I would advise Prime Minister Dr Rowley to seriously consider whether he is sticking to this last outburst of a release.
In the meantime I urge all citizens to pay attention to the important updates from the United National Congress at its traditional Sunday media briefing.
Dinesh Rambally
MP, Chaguanas
West