I hasten to applaud a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) driver with whom I travelled yesterday from Siparia to San Fernando, around 8.30 a.m. (HBC 1002, I think), for his humanitarian act.

Firstly, I was not at a stop, but in an area where transport is difficult. I saw the bus and stuck out my hand. The driver did not hesitate to stop.

But this one moved me...

I cannot measure distance, but about ten minutes after picking me up, without the bell being rung, the driver stopped. No one seemed to be exiting the bus, but the driver exclaimed, “Like he fall asleep!”

He got up and went midway down and said, “Yuh reach,” and behold, a young man about 16 years of age, dressed for school, exited, rubbing his eyes.

It’s sheer humanity, sheer Christlike love. Even as he knew his passenger it was not incumbent on him to remember.

I must commend this unseen act of love.

I MUST also hasten to add the driver is of East Indian descent and the young man, pure African. Yes, I must mention that. Hello!!! This is not the ’70s or ’80s—this is 2023.

I love my country and my countrymen. May God bless T&T and that driver.

