It is disheartening to see that crime has become a common occurrence in our communities, with reports of robberies, murders and other violent incidents increasing at an alarming rate.

The devastating effects of crime are evident, with families and communities being ripped apart by the trauma caused by these terrible acts of violence.

It is particularly frightening for those who live in areas that have seen an increase in criminal activity, as they often feel unsafe even in their own homes.

It is imperative that our Government take a stance against crime and implement appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our citizens.

It is also essential for every citizen to do their part in helping to combat crime—whether through reporting suspicious activity to the police, or through proactive measures such as developing stronger neighbourhood watch programmes or participating in volunteer initiatives.

Finally, I believe a focus on providing more job opportunities and education programmes to help reduce the risk of young people becoming involved in crime would be beneficial.

I urge the Government, police and citizens to take action before it is too late. We must all work together to alleviate the issue of crime in Trinidad before it spirals out of control.

Zion Pierre

Malabar

