Should the names of top SEA pupils be published or not? Those who are for and against have both offered baseless arguments.

The Minister of Education, who last year decided to discontinue this practice, claims that publication created “unhealthy competition” between children. This is unlikely. Children who perform at this level are almost always self-motivated and, if they compete with anyone except themselves, it is with their other high-achieving classmates.

By this same token, those who argue that highlighting the top SEA pupils motivates other students to strive harder are equally mistaken. The vast majority of primary school pupils—to be precise, 99.9 per cent—know perfectly well that they do not have the academic ability to score at the highest level, since only 0.1 per cent of pupils achieve grades good enough to pass for the prestige schools.

Nonetheless, there is a case for recognising the Top Ten or Top 100 pupils. Many studies have shown that progress in most societies is driven by the cognitive elite rather than the average majority. As one recent paper noted, “The ability of the intellectual class does influence outcomes over and above that of the average ability. For the 93 countries with available data, average ability explained 57 per cent of the variation in country performance. Adding the 95th percentile score increased this to 66 per cent.”

(https://kirkegaard.substack.com/p/smart-fraction-theory-vindicated)

This means that a country that celebrates and supports its most intelligent citizens is more likely to solve its social and economic problems. In this regard, the creation of prestige schools was one of the most effective adaptations to a society where the average IQ is estimated to be 85 – i.e., a full standard deviation below average. By contrast, promoting mediocrity, as most recently displayed in the appointment of a partisan President with no particular accomplishments, carries society backward.

