A case for the debate

On May 12, 2021, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a commission of enquiry into his government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the motive being to document shortcomings if present and to learn from these. All government and opposition welcomed the move. This pronouncement highlights the spirit of true democracy and a system that places the people in its interest.
Compare the above to the proceedings of Parliament on Thursday. No debate occurred on a critical motion found in the Constitution itself—the blueprint of our democracy.
It is essential to recognise that a vote in favour of the motion done on Thursday would not have removed the President, but would have instead allowed setting up a trial for investigation by the third arm of our democracy—the Chief Justice and appointed judges. But even this was not allowed.
The Electoral College’s vote was akin to a judge telling a jury to vote, without even considering the prosecution and defence arguments.
This could never be in the spirit of democracy, integrity or the interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
I am by no means a constitutional expert, but from my simple review of our highest law, it is absurd to suggest the proposed motion should not be debated because the Constitution does not use the word “debate”.
We have so many debates in our Parliament on a variety of matters. However, the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago uses the word “debate” only four times: in the declaration of a state of emergency, the grounds for the removal of a speaker of the house, and twice listing the duties of members of Parliament.
In discussing the function of a Special Tribunal set up to investigate the Speaker or deputy speaker, Section 50 (15) of the Constitution states, “the record shall include the resolution, the grounds supplied by the Speaker and the speeches made by Members of the House upon debate of the resolution”.
How can we debate to set up a tribunal to remove a Speaker but cannot have one when it involves the highest officeholder in the land? It appears that Thursday’s proceedings missed the spirit of the Constitution, and to use the “loophole” that the world “debate” was missing from the section is not keeping the spirit of democracy at heart.
As I proceed, I cast no aspersions on the current holders of office or even past holders. I am merely discussing the structure of what exists. What emerged yesterday highlights a reality many have voiced for a long time—our Constitution has outlived its time; it no longer serves the interest of the ordinary citizen in the street.
It seems to create a situation that makes it very difficult to hold some of our highest officeholders to account for their actions. In an Electoral College where there are a majority of Government positions and a minority of combined Opposition and Independent posts, it may be reasonable to see that any person elected to the Office of the President must have favour with the Government.
The President, in appointing nine Independent senators, inadvertently becomes their boss. How can we expect them to fearlessly vote against a person in an open-vote forum, especially if the target is an almost unreachable two-thirds majority unless members of all arms—Government, Opposition and Independent—concur? And how can we expect the possibility that votes may change if a debate never occurred?
I make no pronouncement on the guilt or innocence of current players involved. To do so would contradict the very core of my argument—that guilt or innocence can only be determined after ample consideration of views and evidence beforehand. The opportunity for such did not occur. Parliament needs to be a space for debate and discussion.
Those who had the constitutional majorities and the goodwill to perform constitutional reform surely missed an opportunity. Sadly, I do not know when such an opportunity will come again.
Vedavid Manick
Sangre Grande