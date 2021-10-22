A case for the debate

Parliament

Parliament Caretaker Karim Mohammed cleans and polishes the grounds of the Parliament Building in preperation fo rthe reading of the Budget today.Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

On May 12, 2021, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a commission of enquiry into his government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the motive being to document shortcomings if present and to learn from these. All government and opposition welcomed the move. This pronouncement highlights the spirit of true democracy and a system that places the people in its interest.

Compare the above to the proceedings of Parliament on Thursday. No debate occurred on a critical motion found in the Constitution itself—the blueprint of our democracy.

It is essential to recognise that a vote in favour of the motion done on Thursday would not have removed the President, but would have instead allowed setting up a trial for investigation by the third arm of our democracy—the Chief Justice and appointed judges. But even this was not allowed.

The Electoral College’s vote was akin to a judge telling a jury to vote, without even considering the prosecution and defence arguments.

This could never be in the spirit of democracy, integrity or the interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

I am by no means a constitutional expert, but from my simple review of our highest law, it is absurd to suggest the proposed motion should not be debated because the Constitution does not use the word “debate”.

We have so many debates in our Parliament on a variety of matters. However, the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago uses the word “debate” only four times: in the declaration of a state of emergency, the grounds for the removal of a speaker of the house, and twice listing the duties of members of Parliament.

In discussing the function of a Special Tribunal set up to investigate the Speaker or deputy speaker, Section 50 (15) of the Constitution states, “the record shall include the resolution, the grounds supplied by the Speaker and the speeches made by Members of the House upon debate of the resolution”.

How can we debate to set up a tribunal to remove a Speaker but cannot have one when it involves the highest officeholder in the land? It appears that Thursday’s proceedings missed the spirit of the Constitution, and to use the “loophole” that the world “debate” was missing from the section is not keeping the spirit of democracy at heart.

As I proceed, I cast no aspersions on the current holders of office or even past holders. I am merely discussing the structure of what exists. What emerged yesterday highlights a reality many have voiced for a long time—our Constitution has outlived its time; it no longer serves the interest of the ordinary citizen in the street.

It seems to create a situation that makes it very difficult to hold some of our highest officeholders to account for their actions. In an Electoral College where there are a majority of Government positions and a minority of combined Opposition and Independent posts, it may be reasonable to see that any person elected to the Office of the President must have favour with the Government.

The President, in appointing nine Independent senators, inadvertently becomes their boss. How can we expect them to fearlessly vote against a person in an open-vote forum, especially if the target is an almost unreachable two-thirds majority unless members of all arms—Government, Opposition and Independent—concur? And how can we expect the possibility that votes may change if a debate never occurred?

I make no pronouncement on the guilt or innocence of current players involved. To do so would contradict the very core of my argument—that guilt or innocence can only be determined after ample consideration of views and evidence beforehand. The opportunity for such did not occur. Parliament needs to be a space for debate and discussion.

Those who had the constitutional majorities and the goodwill to perform constitutional reform surely missed an opportunity. Sadly, I do not know when such an opportunity will come again.

Vedavid Manick

Sangre Grande

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bakr’s irreparable damage

Bakr’s irreparable damage

The sudden death of insurrectionist Yasin Abu Bakr on Thursday evening has brought to an end one element of an extremely violent part of our modern history.

He has left the country with the pockmarks of a failed insurrection, and a still ongoing question as to the capabilities of our national security systems.

Bubbling and backfiring

Bubbling and backfiring

“Madness, madness; madness tight on the heads of the rebels, the bitterness erupts like a hot blast.”

This is the opening line of “Five Nights of Bleeding”, the first words I had heard from Linton Kwesi Johnson. They leapt from the silence of a darkened room; a sound burning down my spinal column, to use his line. Decades ago. Etched into my consciousness, I find myself haunted by the dreadness of that song more frequently these past weeks as this country seems even more hell-bent on needlessly catapulting itself into mayhem.

A case for the debate

A case for the debate

On May 12, 2021, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a commission of enquiry into his government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the motive being to document shortcomings if present and to learn from these. All government and opposition welcomed the move. This pronouncement highlights the spirit of true democracy and a system that places the people in its interest.

Abu Bakr is not my brother

On the Morning Edition show yesterday, host Fazeer Mohammed indicated that the late Imam Yasin Abu Bakr was my brother.

I want to categorically state that the late Imam had no familial links with me whatsoever. The rumour started in the ’90s when I was a minister of government, and I denied the claim on several occasions via the local press, but the rumour has unfortunately persisted to Bakr’s death.

The root of the problem

A meeting supposedly took place at President’s House involving the then-chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bliss Seepersad, the President and a “high level” Government official.

The President has not denied this, but refuses to give the public the identity of this official or what was discussed.

Who are we to judge?

Yasin Abu Bakr was born Lennox Philip in October 1941.

He attended Queen’s Royal College. He was the leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen.

He departed this life on Thursday at age 80.